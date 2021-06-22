I’m a parenting expert and this is the ONE thing I’d buy on Prime Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This is the best pushchair to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2021, according to our consumer expert.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here! Some of the biggest bargains can be found on baby gear essentials from baby carriers and car seats to prams and pushchairs.

Working out which are the best Prime Day baby deals is a bit of a minefield for parents. If you’re kitting out a nursery for a brand new bundle of joy, you could literally save hundreds of pounds by shopping around for the best baby deals on Prime Day.

But if you’ve already got the nursery gear sorted and just want to know which items of baby gear have the biggest savings, then the answer is simple: prams and pushchairs are where you can really save some dollars.

Whether you’re shopping for your baby’s first pushchair or looking for a bargain on an upgrade of your little one’s existing pram, I reckon this is the best Amazon Prime Day pushchair deal. Drumroll, please…

Mamas and Papas Strada Pushchair

VIEW AT AMAZON £ 699 £498.39 SAVE £200

It’s hard to think of a more reputable brand when it comes to baby gear. And yes, I’m biased. My firstborn’s first set of wheels was an iconic geometric print ‘pramette’ from Mamas and Papas. It’s long since been discontinued – said baby is now a 16-year-old who took a plane on his own for the first time yesterday.

Anyway, I digress. I rate Mamas and Papas products, and especially their prams and pushchairs, because I’ve used them for my own babies and I’ve never been disappointed. While mum friends were bemoaning their cumbersome buggies or wailing that their strapping toddler was already too big at six months old for the pram they’d plumped for, I was smugly congratulating myself for my choice of pushchair.

All of that is to say that you can trust me on this. The Mamas and Papas Strada pushchair is the one I’d be snapping up on Amazon Prime Day.

It’s compact, stylish and highly practical – which are arguably the three most important features in a pram or pushchair.

Here are some of my favorite features about the Mamas and Papas Strada pushchair:

Fully upright seat

Reflective wheel rims for night-time walks

Adjustable handle height – great if your partner and you are differing heights

Roomy, easy-to-access basket

Silent peekaboo window for easy viewing when baby naps

Lie-back seat is suitable from birth thanks to multi-recline positions

Lightweight frame tackles tight streets and busy shops

Easy to navigate with small wheels and light steering

Folds with one hand for quick and compact storage

What are you waiting for? Bag the best Amazon Prime Day pushchair deal while you still can!