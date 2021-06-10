We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Amazon Prime Day, you can save loads on essential baby products from leading brands such as Maxi Cosi, Tommee Tippee and more!

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is this month and Prime Day baby deals are an unmissable chance every year to get as much as 50% off baby essentials such as pushchairs, cots, car seats, carriers and more than will usually set you back hundreds of pounds.

For many parents or parents-to-be, Prime Day is an unmissable diary date and this year is no different. We’re hoping for some even bigger and better savings for parents on baby products this year as well as Prime Day toy deals and discounts on children’s games.

The Prime Day baby deals always feature discounts on big brands including Philips, Maxo-Cosi, Hauck, Fisher-Price, Silver Cross and more, so you know that you’ll be able to find the best price on the best car seats, best cots and other baby essentials during the sale.

Don’t forget, that in order to take part, you’ll need to already have a Prime Membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can then cancel before the 30 days is over, if you change your mind.

Early Amazon Prime Day baby deals 2021 – at a glance:

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is on June 21st and June 22nd 2021.

If don’t have Amazon Prime but you want to be able to take advantage of the Prime Day UK deals on baby products this year, then just make sure you sign up for a Prime membership before Prime day in June 21st 2021.

New members can try Prime, for free, for up to 30 days. If you don’t want to pay, then you must cancel your membership before the 30 days is up, otherwise you will be charged.

A membership to Prime is free for the first month and then £7.99 a month after the initial 30-day free trail period. You can cancel your Amazon Prime membership anytime. Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here.

What were the best Prime Day baby deals in the UK last year?

If you’ve been saving up for some big ticket items like a car seat or a pushchair, then Amazon Prime Day 2021 could be a fantastic opportunity to make some big savings on those pricey products.

Last year, we saw savings of over £100 to be had on pushchairs from brands including Hauck, Baby Jogger and Silver Cross. Deals included £130.99 off the Hauck Pacific 4 piece pushchair set and £173 knocked off the price of the Baby Jogger City Elite 2 All-Terrain Pushchair.

There was also up to 50% car seats from brands such as Maxi-Cosi, Cosatto and Graco. This included nearly £60 slashed off the price of the Maxi-Cosi Titan Toddler/Child Car Seat and over 25% off the Cosatto Zoomi Car Seat.

Other deals to be had across Amazon during their Prime Day sale last year included up to £70 off cots from brands like Tutti and Ronbei and amazing deals on breast pumps with 50% off top brands including the Tommee Tippee Electric Breast Pump and Medela Swing Electric Portable Breast Pump.

If you’re after baby monitors and sleep aids, there is also set to be more great discounts on baby tech again this year. Prime Day deals last year see nearly £100 knocked off the price of baby monitors from brands like Motorola and Angelcare.

Can you return products bought in the Amazon Prime Day UK baby deals sale?

Yes! As long as a product is unused, Amazon.co.uk and most sellers on the site will give you a full refund for products returned within 30 days of receipt of delivery.

Amazon.co.uk’s returns policy is a standard 30-day period and this applies to Prime Day purchases.

Are there any early Amazon Prime Day baby deals for 2021?

Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, but in true Amazon style the site has already got some great deals on baby products across their site.

Amazon are already offering up to 33% off selected strollers from celeb and royal-favourite baby brand Silver Cross and up to 25% off other branded pushchairs from Mamas & Papas, Cosatto, Graco and Britmax.

There’s also great deals to be had across ranges from Maxi-Cosi and Tommee Tippee, which are offering up to 49% and 59% off their products on Amazon respectively.

Baby prams, buggies and pushchairs Amazon Prime Day deals

Mamas & Papas, Ocarro All Terrain Pushchair – £435.85 (SAVE £109.22)

Mamas & Papas is a go-to brand when it comes to pushchairs thanks to their tried and tested reliability, durability and great product quality. Despite being sturdy, this pram wins major points for practicality, because it can be put away using just one hand – handy if you’ve got to hold on to your little one with the other arm.

Silver Cross Pop Stroller – £139.99 (SAVE £55.01)

This compact and lightweight pushchair is suitable from birth up to toddlers (25kg), sitting upright to watch the world, or reclining to a lie-flat position.

Silver Cross Jet Black Travel Stroller – £224.99 (SAVE £50.01)

An ultra-compact stroller that folds down easily for travel. Suitable from birth up to toddlers (15 kg) with a higher seat position that reclines to lie-flat flip friendly brakes and a 5-point safety harness.

Cosatto Supa 3 Pushchair – Lightweight Stroller – £152.13 (SAVE £47.42)

Easy to use – this lightweight stroller has a handy compact umbrella carrier so you can hop on and off transport with ease, whilst also being great for fitting into your car.

Cosatto Woosh 2 Pushchair – £149.95 (SAVE £50)

Ideal for little ones up to 26kg, the Woosh 2 compacts down nicely to allow for easy movement while being both roomy and secure.

Baby cots, bouncers and nursery furniture Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK deals

Tutti Bambini Sleigh Cot Bed with Drawer – £227.05 (SAVE £21.95)

Suitable from birth to four years old, this space-saving cot has an adjustable base, teething rail and an under-bed draw. We also love the sleigh design.

Maxi-Cosi Iora Co-Sleeper Bedside Crib – £249 (SAVE £69)

Suitable for newborns until a baby is 9kg, this bedside crib comes with a handy ‘easy slide’ function for accessing your baby at any time of day or night. As well as over 20% off the crib, this bundle from Maxi-Cosi also comes with a baby sleep tracker pad, which can be placed under the mattress to monitors your baby’s heart rate, respiratory rates and sleep cycle.

Obaby Bantam Space Saver Cot – £89.78 (SAVE £10.21)

This basic cot is the great bargain choice – with three adjustable heights and a teething rail, it is suitable from birth to 18 month.

Fisher-Price Roaring Rainforest Jumperoo – £79.99 (SAVE £25)

This adorable rainforest theme jumperoo will keep your little one entertained with 12 baby toys and activities that include music, lights and other sounds.

Baby feeding products and breast pumps Amazon Prime Day UK deals

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set – £64.99 (SAVE £95)

This comprehensive Tommee Tippee set contains everything you need to get started with your baby’s feeding schedule. Including a super-steam electric steriliser, baby bottle and food warmer and eight baby bottles in assorted sizes.

Medela Swing Electric Portable Breast Pump – £104.18 (SAVE £35.81)



The Medela Swing Flex Electric Breast Pump is so small and light that you can pop it in your change bag – perfect for travel use and expressing on the go.

Medela Baby Bottle, Breast Milk Bottle with Slow Flow Teat – £11.99 (SAVE £3)

The Medela Breastmilk Bottles are perfect for extra milk storage, and means that others can feed baby and give you a little break. These bottles can be used with all bottles can be used with all Medela breast pumps and teats.

Tommee Tippee Electric Breast Pump – £94.64 (SAVE £40.36)

This top-rated electrical breast pump has been lab-tested – and is proven to be significantly quieter than other leading breast pumps on the market. With 60 minutes of full charge, it can also be powered by a USB power unit, giving mum much more flexibility. Five massage and nine express settings available to stimulate milk flow.

Tommee Tippee Prep Day and Night – £109.99 (SAVE £20.01)

Baby bottles will be ready in 2 minutes with this sleek machine. With sleep-friendly volume controls and a nighttime glow, it’s also perfect for night feeds



Hauck Alpha+ Wooden Height Adjustable Highchair – £57.73 (SAVE £27.26)

Not only are there great savings to be had with this deal, but this wooden high chair offers extra value as it grows with your child, so can be used for a longer period of time. With a five-point harness, it can be easily adjusted – and has a crotch strap and bumper bar. Available in various colours.

Tommee Tippee Baby Bottle Starter Set – £37.99 (SAVE £20.83)

With breast-like teats, this baby bottle starter kit supports an easier transition from breast to bottle feeding.

Tommee Tippee Manual Breast Pump – £22.14 (SAVE £9.85)

Designed to fit every woman, the cup is made of soft silicone while the narrow neck and curved handle are designed to fit perfectly in hand with no straining. Car seats and carriers Amazon Prime Day UK deals Maxi-Cosi Titan Toddler/Child Car Seat Group – £134.95 (SAVE £64.05) A multi-stage car seat suitable for babies, toddlers and children from 9 months to 12 years (approx. 9-36 kg). Amazon are currently offering 32% off this model which is a great saving. Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix Baby Car Seat – £107.99 (SAVE £31.01)

Baby car seat, suitable from birth to 13 kg (birth to 12 months). Side protection system for optimal protection against side impact. Extra comfortable head support thanks to extra padding.

Graco Junior Maxi Lightweight High back Booster Car Seat – £26.95 (SAVE £8.05)

Offering great value, this car seat is suitable for youngster aged four to 12years old. Impressively, it comes with a five-star rating and 3,422 reviews.



Maxi-Cosi Tanza High Back Booster Car Seat – £96.90 (SAVE £12.10)

Suitable to use from 3.5 to 12 years, this deal is exclusive to Prime Members and kicks of the Prime Day sales. Cosatto All in All Rotate Baby to Child Car Seat – £199.95 (SAVE £50) Sea monsters, ships and waves sail across this colourful car seat which is in Group 0+123 and is suitable for babies and toddlers up to 36kg. This seat also comes with an industry-leading 4 year guarantee for your peace of mind. Baby monitors and sleep aids Amazon Prime Day baby deals Tommee Tippee Ollie the Owl Grofriends Rechargeable Light and Sound Sleep Aid £29.99 (SAVE £10)

Whether you’re Team Sheep or Team Owl, a white noise sleep aid has become a parenting must-have for newborns. Tommee Tippee’s Ollie the Owl has proven very popular with parents over the last few years, usurping a certain sheep as people’s go-to baby sleep aid. Amazon currently have 25% off. Whether you’re Team Sheep or Team Owl, a white noise sleep aid has become a parenting must-have for newborns. Tommee Tippee’s Ollie the Owl has proven very popular with parents over the last few years, usurping a certain sheep as people’s go-to baby sleep aid. Amazon currently have 25% off. Victure Video Baby Monitor – £89.99 (SAVE £10) With night vision, and a rotating camera you can watch your baby closely with this monitor. The temperature sensor will alert you if the room becomes to hot or cold, and this device will also play soothing music or white noise. Angelcare 3-in-1 Sensasure Baby Movement Monitor with Video White – £225.68 (SAVE £24.31)

Complete with a digital zoom, infrared night vision and two-way talk-back. Babymoov Doomoo Cocoon Organic Cotton Baby Nest – £69.99 (SAVE £20)

This cot reducer reassures your baby by creating a cosy space around them. The bottom of the nest opens to provide room to grow. HeimVision HM132 Video Baby Monitor – £64.59 (SAVE £15.30)

This video baby monitor is equipped with a 4.3” LCD screen and an HD wide-angle camera. The split-screen makes it a reality to monitor 2 nursery rooms simultaneously.

Tommee Tippee 2 in 1 Penguin Night Light – £27.94 (SAVE £12.06)

This cute penguin night light is a great addition to any child’s bedroom and can also be used as a portable light if needed for late night trips to the bathroom. It’s powered by mains power USB cable and has a rechargeable battery.