Recipe Finder
Latest Recipes
Mediterranean vegetable chilli
Chilli is such a great winter warmer meal and this vegetable chilli version, swapping meat for fresh veggies, is fabulously healthy too.
By Jessica Dady
Coconut macaroon
These coconut macaroons are an amazing three-ingredient recipe and they're ready in less than 20 minutes. A quick and easy sweet.
By Jessica Dady
Chocolate orange cake
This more-ish chocolate orange cake is great for making with the kids in the holidays. Make sure you get first dibs on licking the chocolate bowl though!
By Jessica Dady
Gordon Ramsay's Black Forest cake
A beautiful, decadent Black Forest cake with moist chocolate sponge and kirsch-soaked cherries. A truly epic teatime treat.
By Gordon Ramsay
Prawn toast
Prawn toast is incredibly easy to make yourself and so delicious it's almost criminal. This recipe for prawn toast is prepped in just ten mins too.
By Jessica Dady
Red velvet cupcakes
Red velvet cupcakes from the Hummingbird Bakery have deep red sponge with a delicious cream cheese frosting. They are delightfully decadent.
By Jessica Dady
Cooking with kids
Cake decorating ideas for kids
Jazz up a birthday cake with the kids using sprinkles, cookie cutters, marshmallows and icing pens in fun ways!
100s of recipes for cooking with kids
Quick, easy and simple recipes to make with kids in the comfort of your own kitchen...
10 best recipes for kids under 3 years old
Simple recipes for under 3's including cupcakes, mashed potato and rocky road too...
10 best recipes for kids aged 3-6 years old
Our easy recipes for 3-6-year-olds include homemade sausage rolls, banana muffins, and funny face pizza...
10 best recipes for kids aged 7-11 years old
Our recipes for cooking with kids aged 7 to 11-year-olds include gingerbread men, banana bread and fruit salad
10 best recipes for kids aged 12 years and over
From bumble bee cupcakes to chicken dippers, we've got plenty of delicious recipes for them to choose from...
Gluten-free recipes for kids
If your child is on a gluten-free diet, there's no need for them to miss out on their favourites...
Family baking
Easy rainbow cupcakes
These bold and colourful rainbow cupcakes are delicious and perfect for kids’ parties and bake sales...
Rocky road
Follow our simple step-by-step video to make a perfect rocky road each time. Plain chocolate studded with marshmallows, biscuits, and more...
Butterfly buns
Our easy butterfly buns recipe is perfect for kids. We've kept our butterfly cake recipe simple - just slice the tops off and fill with buttercream and jam...
Easy baking recipes for kids
Our easiest baking recipes for kids including Mary Berry’s iced fairy cakes, homemade chocolate digestive, and porridge bars too...
Easy chocolate chip cookies
One of our most popular chocolate chip cookie recipes is ready in just 30 minutes...
Best chocolate brownies
These gooey chocolate brownies are rich, fudgy, and baked in just 20 minutes...
Mary Berry’s flapjack
Mary Berry’s flapjack recipe takes 30 mins to bake, making 24 bars. These soft, butter flapjacks use four ingredients; butter, syrup, sugar, and oats...
Family favourites
Spaghetti Bolognese
Delicious spaghetti Bolognese - ready in 50 minutes and the ideal midweek dinner for four...
Mary Berry’s chocolate cake
Make a perfectly rich chocolate cake with luxurious chocolate icing using Mary Berry's chocolate cake recipe...
Sausage and mash bake
Sausage and mash is already one of our favourite meals, but this takes it up a notch by baking them together into a pie. Don't expect there to be in leftovers.
Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake
With a citrusy lemon flavour and sticky sweet drizzle, Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake recipe is sure to tantalise the taste buds. This recipe serves eight...
Easy cottage pie
Packed with tender minced beef, rich tomatoes, and an indulgent creamy mash, this classic cottage pie recipe is a family favourite...
Wagamama chicken katsu curry
Recently restaurant chain Wagamama launched an online tutorial to show us all how to make their famous katsu chicken curry recipe from home.
Slimming World's fish and chips
Enjoy guilt-free fish and chips by Slimming World - prep in 10 minutes,