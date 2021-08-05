We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who is on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 and when does it start? Here's all you need to know as the BBC confirms the first Strictly celebs of the year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back – yes can you believe that it’s been a whole 12 months since we last eagerly awaited the line-up.

But we’re not complaining – even if it means the countdown to Christmas will soon be upon us – as BBC has decided to gradually confirm who will be competing for the prestigious Glitter Ball trophy.

Last year comedian Bill Bailey won Strictly Come Dancing with his professional partner Oti Mabuse after an electric final show. Bill, 55, broke the show’s record to become the oldest-ever winner and Oti is the first professional to win back-to-back titles – and only the second pro to win twice.

The 19th series of the multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One bringing glitter, glamour, and glorious dancing to our Saturday and Sunday nights.

Holly Willoughby was tipped for Strictly 2021, but which celebrities have actually signed up for this year’s show? We look at who’s been confirmed so far…

Who is on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

John Whaite

The fourth celebrity contestant confirmed for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is John Whaite – a chef, TV presenter and cookery author.

Speaking about his upcoming TV dancing debut, John, 33, said, “I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.”

Strictly first introduced same-sex couples last year, and John has some fabulous news.

He added, “What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”

John won the third series of The Great British Bake Off, in 2012, at the age of 23. And since then he has presented various TV shows and currently has a weekly cooking segment on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

He has written for a variety of newspaper and magazine publications on the topics of food and mental health and has published five cookery books. John also runs his own cookery school, John Whaite’s Kitchen.

AJ Odudu

Revealed as the third contestant confirmed to join Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Mostly known for her work on Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother and ITV’s Apocalypse Wow, AJ was delighted when she was unveiled as one of the first three contestants on The One Show by its presenters.

But she revealed that she had kept the news a surprise from her mum. She told viewers. “The secret’s out at last! Surprise, mum. Surprise!”

And when Alex asked if she really hadn’t told her, AJ, 33, replied, “No, she didn’t know, she’s at home right now, fuming, that I’ve dragged her all the way from Blackburn to London and (she said) you’re off out!”

Robert Webb

The second contestant ready to start rehearsals is comedian and actor Robert Webb.

Some might remember him from Let’s Dance for Comic Relief back in 2009, where he performed to What A Feeling in a scene from the 80s film Flashdance.

Speaking about signing up for the contest, Robert, 48, said, “It’s very very exciting but with a slight undertone of quivering terror.”

Most will recall his TV work alongside fellow writer David Mitchell thanks to the pair’s work on Peep Show, Back, and That Mitchell and Webb Look.

Tom Fletcher

McFly star Tom Fletcher has thrown himself into a reality TV contest of his own after his wife Giovanna Fletcher won I’m A Celebrity 2020.

Tom, 36, who is dad to sons Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and Max, two, told The One Show viewers, “I’m so pleased the news is out, it’s been so hard keeping it a secret. It’s been so hard keeping it a secret (since Christmas).”

Tom will be stepping out of his comfort zone of playing the guitar and singing in a band, in order to deliver impressive routines week after week.

He added, “I feel naked without a guitar so that’s going to be something to get over.”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2021 start?

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 starts on BBC One this autumn. The exact date of the launch show is yet to be confirmed by the BBC but there will be the usual Saturday and Sunday night shows to look forward to.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 judges

Anton Du Beke is confirmed as the new judge on Strictly 2021 – replacing Bruno Tonioli who is unable to sit on this year’s panel “due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding international travel restrictions caused by Covid-19”.

Anton will be joined by returning judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Shirley Ballas.