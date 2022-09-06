Queen's 'purple' hands spark concern amongst royal fans as they spot 'nasty' bruising during Liz Truss meeting

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen’s “purple” hands have sparked concern amongst royal fans as they spotted a “nasty” bruise during her first official meeting with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Her Majesty received new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on September 6th where she officially asked her to form a new Administration.

Fans were quick to express her concern after noticing what appeared to be a purple bruise on the monarch’s right hand.

After what has been an incredibly busy year for The Firm (opens in new tab) with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as well as their usual array of important tours and engagements, the Queen departed Windsor Castle for Scotland in July. The monarch enjoys her annual summer break at Aberdeenshire from August-October and the Queen’s great-grandchildren (opens in new tab), grandchildren and children often spend quality time with her.

Though September 6th saw her pause her holiday to undertake an important official duty as she received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle. Here Liz was asked by Her Majesty to form a new Administration and after accepting, was formally appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and First Lord of the Treasury.

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today. Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOycSeptember 6, 2022 See more

The Royal Family social media accounts shared a snap of this huge moment, which showed the Queen beaming as she shook hands with the new PM. However, there was one detail in this recent photo that has sparked concern amongst royal fans.

The Queen’s “purple” hands have left many fans “dismayed” as they took to both the comments and social media more generally to remark upon what looks to be a bruise on her right hand.

“I'm concerned about the Queen's purple hands in the picture here”, one person Tweeted, clearly worried about Her Majesty.

Whilst someone else echoed this dismay in the comments, responding, “elderly people bruise very easily, but does look rather nasty, bless you Your Majesty”.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A third person added thoughtfully, “That’s quite a bruise on her hand, the poor lady. I really hope she is well and in good spirits”.

“I hope that hand bruise was nothing serious, her devotion to duty an example to us all”, someone else declared.

Though others were quick to assuage the concern, with one expressing their belief that “marks like this” might not be that unusual given that the Queen is 96 years old.

“I have elderly relatives who have marks like this all the time from catching a hand on something - over 85 it becomes more prevalent," they said.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whilst several others instead praised the Queen’s choice of smart grey cardigan and elegant tartan skirt for this important engagement with one writing, “Her Majesty looks lovely today” as another shared, “Always chique! She still carries her bag”.

The Queen’s meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss follows reports that the Queen has made more changes (opens in new tab) at Balmoral amid her “episodic mobility problems” (opens in new tab).

She was absent at several engagements in 2022 like the Maundy Thursday Service, with other royals stepping up on her behalf, and a source previously alleged to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) that Her Majesty could be seen more often virtually going forwards.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Over time, the Queen will revert to becoming a more virtual Queen with digital appearances and video calls,” they claimed after the Jubilee.

However, whilst the Queen has been seen less often in-person in recent months, she remains just as committed to her responsibilities as ever and certainly looked in good spirits during her recent meeting with the PM. As she continues to enjoy the rest of her private holiday fans will no doubt be hoping to see more of her when she resumes her royal duties.