The Queen's sign she's embracing off-duty life in cosy new pictures

The Queen’s sign she’s embracing off-duty royal life might not have been spotted by everyone as she appeared in cosy new pictures taken at Balmoral.

The monarch received new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6th and opted for a soft grey-toned outfit.

This couldn’t be more different to her usual bold looks as it’s said that she typically wants to “stand out” when undertaking official engagements.

On September 6th the Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle and officially asked her to form a new Administration. Accepting this invitation, Liz became the new Prime Minister of the UK and although the Queen’s “purple” hands sparked concern (opens in new tab) from some worried fans, she seemed in great spirits.

The visit came amid Her Majesty’s annual summer break which typically lasts until October and sees the Queen’s grandchildren (opens in new tab), great-grandchildren and her children often pay her visits at her stunning Aberdeenshire home. The monarch paused her holiday to receive the new PM, however the Queen’s sign that she’s embracing off-duty life could be seen in her choice of an elegant yet low-key outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Said to enjoy a quieter pace of life at Balmoral, over the years the Queen has been pictured there dressed far less formally there than she would for engagements at Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace.

For her meeting with Liz Truss, Her Majesty chose a soft, dove-grey cardigan over a crisp, white blouse and paired them with a tartan pleated skirt in complementary shades of grey. The Queen’s iconic patent black shoes and handbag and simple pearl earrings added a touch of classic glamour to this comfortable-looking outfit.

This beautiful look reflected a more relaxed approach and it could also be seen to break with her usual go-to style for important royal events and occasions.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Commonwealth Games Federation / Birmingham 2022)

During the rest of the year when conducting official engagements either solo or alongside other members of The Firm (opens in new tab), the Queen usually chooses vibrant colours and frequently accessorizes with matching eye-catching hats.

Back in 2012, The Telegraph (opens in new tab) reported that Our Queen biographer Robert Hardman opened up on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about the one colour the Queen would never wear (opens in new tab).

He claimed the monarch once allegedly said, “I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am’" and called it his "favourite remark" from her.

Whilst on the documentary, The Queen at Ninety, her daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex also suggested that the Queen chooses bright colours to be able to “stand out” to everyone who might have turned out to see her.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past," Sophie reportedly said. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'."

Despite this, she opted for a more low-key look and subtle colour palette during her meeting with PM Liz Truss. In light of this, it could be that her recent cosy grey look is the Queen’s sign that she’s fully embracing off-duty life during her break.

It's not yet known when exactly the Queen will return to Windsor Castle though if previous years are anything to go by, she likely still has several more weeks of her holiday to enjoy before October begins.