Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘admit’ to breaking covid-19 restrictions

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly broke restrictions when visiting a light show the same day as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

A source at Sandringham is now thought to have conceded that “it was difficult to keep the two family groups apart”.

In other Royal News, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official Christmas photograph is said to be on its way

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a Christmas light show at Sandringham, as did the Duke’s uncle, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Both royal families took their children to experience the impressive light display.

For the Duke and Duchess this meant that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could enjoy this festive occasion. Whilst the Wessex’s children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn accompanied them.

However Prince William and Kate Middleton have received criticism from some after the family of five came close to to their royal relatives.

It has been claimed that the royal couple had broken the covid-19 restrictions in place in Norfolk – something that has now reportedly been acknowledged.

How did Prince William and Kate Middleton break restrictions?

According to the Daily Express, the member of the public who took the pictures of the two families has claimed to have spotted the two households “mingling”. They supposedly stated that this was done on more than one occasion.

Whilst a light show visitor who spotted the royals reportedly told the Daily Mail: “They were clearly breaking Covid rules, in my opinion, because there were nine of them from two separate households.”

The rule of six allows friends and family who do not live together to mix in some outdoor public places. However the group number is limited to 6 and this includes children, regardless of age.

How have they responded?

A source at Sandringham, the royal estate where the Duke and Duchess’ country home, Anmer Hall is located, has reportedly explained that the Cambridges and Wessexes arrived in two separate parties and that attending together had not been intentional.

The insider supposedly said: “The two families were given separate consecutive slots to visit the trail just before it opened to the general public.” The insider revealed: “They arrived, and departed in their own family groups.”

Despite this, the source is thought to have conceded that at some points, the royals might have come closer than they meant to.

They explained, “As anyone with young children will know, there were moments on the 90-minute walk where it was difficult to keep the two family groups apart particularly at bottlenecks on the trail.”

