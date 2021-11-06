We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall has been known to make the occasional appearance on her husband, Mike Tindall's Instagram account – but now it's been revealed that she secretly has one of her own.





Zara Tindall has her own personal Instagram account

The Queen’s granddaughter keeps it private, but it is reported that her handle has a very special meaning

Zara Tindall is one royal family member who has never been very active on social media – but it’s now been revealed that she secretly has her own personal Instagram account.

The Queen‘s granddaughter keeps her account private, meaning only people she approves can follow her and see her posts.

The equestrian-loving royal goes by the handle @zp176, and it is said to hold special meaning for Zara, according to HELLO! Online.

The site reports that the ‘z’ refers to Zara’s first name, while the ‘p’ is a nod to her maiden name, Phillips.

The number ‘176’ is in reference to the team number that she was given when she first started representing the United Kingdom in equestrian. Her handle also shares the name with the equestrian clothing brand that she designed with Musto Outdoors Clothing in 2010.

According to the information you can see on the social media site, Zara is following 273 people and has 197 followers. She has also posted 427 times on the site so far.

Her profile photo is one of her kissing a horse that has a gold medal around its neck.

While it is not clear when Zara set up her private Instagram account, her husband Mike Tindall joined back in 2019 using the handle @mike_tindall12. His account is public.

One of the first photos he shared was of Zara taking part in a clay shooting event to raise money for wildlife conservation charity Tusk.

He now regularly shares sporting-related photos and occasionally delights fans with photos of him and Zara.