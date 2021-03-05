We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched Hot Cross Yumnuts in time for Easter and they look divine.

The supermarket chain previously made shoppers blush with its Valentine’s Day Love nut, and its Santa’s festive Yumnut, and now shoppers are in for a real treat with its twist on the traditional hot cross bun.

Many of us have been tucking in early to the variety of hot cross bun flavours on offer from Aldi like the chilli and cheese flavour, or stocking up on the hot cross bun flavour spread, but now we can indulge in a different type of hot cross naughtiness.

The Hot Cross Yumnut, which is a new hybrid of a hot cross bun, a yum-yum and a donut, is topped with a mixed spice fondant with cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, ‘crossed’ with a white fondant icing and some chocolate chips for good measure.

Kirsty Rowley, the product developer for M&S Hot Cross Yumnuts, said, “We have had some great fun over the past year expanding our exclusive Yumnut range, launching not only delicious bakes, but beautifully decorated, and in some cases, tongue-in-cheek additions.

She added, “Most recently the Lovenut and Santa’s Yumnut became media sensations with the latter even making it on to US talk show, Ellen! I am sure our Hot Cross Yumnut is going to be just as popular – warming spiced fondant icing and chocolate. What is not to love! Hoppy Easter!”

And shoppers can’t wait to get their mouths around the tasty M&S Hot Cross Yumnuts. One wrote, ‘I think Er need to try these’, another put, ‘Ooooooh yes we need to try these’ and a third added, ‘I’ve just died and gone to heaven.’

Since the sweet treats launched in 2020, M&S has sold seven million pieces and is available in six flavours including Raspberry Royal, Billionaires, and the trusty Plain Jane.

M&S Hot Cross Yumnuts are available in-store now £1.50 each or £4 for a pack of 3.