When are the NTAs 2021, who is hosting and how can you get tickets? We have all the answers to telly's biggest awards show...

The National Television Awards are returning to our screens to celebrate what has been a momentous year of TV that has both unified and occupied a nation in lockdown.

But with the country easing its way through the roadmap out of social distancing restrictions, organisers of the annual event are delighted to be able to put it back on the TV listings for a new date. And if you can’t wait to see if This Morning, home of the iconic Spin to Win game, will retain their award then you’ll want to know the answers to these key questions…

When are the NTAs 2021?

The 26th National Television Awards will be held on Thursday, 9th September. The show was rescheduled from January due to the ongoing world health pandemic but it will return to The O2 London this autumn.

The glitzy event will see a whole host of your favourite telly stars battle it out to be crowned Best TV Show, Best Entertainment Show, among other accolades that are up for grabs.

Speaking about its return, NTA’s Executive Producer, Kim Turberville, said, “We are so excited to be back to celebrate a remarkable TV year like no other. There is a wealth of great television to recognise and we are delighted to have Joel at the helm. With his wit and natural charisma, he’ll definitely be bringing a fresh approach to this year’s awards.”

Who is hosting the NTAs 2021?

The 2021 NTA Awards will be hosted by Joel Dommet, comedian turned star of I’m A Celebrity and host of ITV’s The Masked Singer as he takes centre-stage instead of comedian David Walliams.

Speaking about his prestigious role, Joel Dommett said, “It’s a huge honour to be hosting the NTAs this year! It still feels like someone has made a wonderful error. I really, really love TV and can’t wait to celebrate the best stuff from what’s been a very weird year or so. I’m also really hoping The Masked Singer wins something so I can present an award to myself. That’s a creative narcissist’s DREAM!”

As ever, the NTAs remain unique in being the only UK TV awards ceremony where all the winners are chosen exclusively by the public via a huge nationwide poll, and the results are revealed live on the night.

How can you get tickets?

If you would like to join the stars for one night only, then here’s how you can book your NTA tickets online.

There are three options to choose from – the red carpet package which gives you the ultimate red-carpet experience to see the stars arrive in person. These tickets are limited availability and cost £120+ £10 booking fee + £2 venue facility fee. The package includes NTA Red Carpet Viewing Access / Special Red Carpet gift (for him and for her) / Reserved Seat at the Ceremony /Red Carpet Souvenir Laminate/ NTA Brochure.

Ticket holders are reminded of the dress code – wearing a smart suit / glamorous outfit and don’t forget to wrap up warm for the Red Carpet arrivals as this part of the evening is standing outside. Red Carpet check-in from 5pm

Alternatively, if you’d like to go straight inside the venue, general tickets to the NTAs start from £23.50 + booking fees.

Or if you think it’s worth celebrating after a hellish year then why not push the boat out and purchase the ultimate NTA experience to make this an unforgettable night! The ticket includes Red Carpet arrival, 5 Star Hotel, pre-show guided backstage tour, Premium Seats in Row A or B, and more… for just £895 + £30 booking fee + £2 venue facility fee.