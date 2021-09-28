27 low carb chicken recipes ideal for the Keto diet

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This round-up of low carb chicken recipes is ideal for those on low carb or keto diets. From chicken miso soup to stuffed chicken breasts, we’ve got plenty of filling recipes to choose from.



Choosing a meal that is high in protein such as beans, pulses, and in this case chicken is a great way of keeping the carb count low. “Skinless chicken is a good low carb option as it contains zero carbs, is low-fat, and still an excellent source of protein.” says nutritionist Daniel Harris.

“It has many beneficial nutrients such as iron, vitamin B12, and zinc. It is worth noting, however, that darker cuts of chicken contain more calories than lighter. So, chicken thigh and drumstick contain more calories than breast, and leaving the skin on chicken will increase the amount of saturated fat.” adds Daniel.

If you’re considering a low carb diet, Diabetes UK recommends eating no more than 130g carbs a day. This is primarily to reduce and control the symptoms of type two diabetes but non-diabetics have found it helps with energy levels and aids weight loss. A low carb diet should include fiber and protein so you’re getting the nutrients you need. If you’re following the keto diet you should eat 50g carbs a day or less so you can reach a state of ketosis (some people go as low as 30g carbs a day to maximise ketosis) and choose low carb recipes accordingly.

Low carb chicken recipes

1. Chicken miso soup

Carbs: 5.4g | Calories: 143 | Saturated fat: 0.9g per portion

An Asian-style chicken soup made with succulent chicken breast, as well as low carb leafy greens and mushrooms, in an umami-rich miso stock. While it’s very low in carbs it’s also low in saturated fat, so this comforting soup will suit a low carb eating plan but not necessarily keto. One way to up the fat content would be to pan-fry the chicken skin-on, before adding to the broth.

Get the recipe: Chicken miso soup

2. Hot honey chicken

Carbs: 22g | Calories: 300 | Fat: 5g per portion

Keep it simple and low on the carbs with this flavour-packed chicken dish. The chicken is infused with garlic, chilli, honey, and lime. Served with a freshly made coleslaw packed with spring onions, carrots, and red cabbage. Not a potato or portion of pasta or rice in sight.

Get the recipe: Hot honey chicken

3. Chicken in red wine

Carbs: 8g | Calories: 337 | Fat: 9g per portion

“Described as ‘fuss-free’ this meal really is simple, delicious, and extremely healthy. The use of chicken fillets (chicken breast) means the cut of chicken is a lot healthier than a darker cut, such as the thigh. Mushrooms and onions are both low-carb and keto-friendly vegetables. Finally, although it may seem surprising, red wine is a good low carb choice when it comes to alcohol, with the average serving only containing 3-4 grams of carb.” says Daniel.

Get the recipe: Chicken in red wine

4. Moroccan chicken salad

Carbs: 8.8g | Calories: 236 | Fat: 12.3g per portion

Prep this filling chicken salad in just 10 minutes. The combination of chicken breasts, couscous, and veg such as courgette, artichokes, and olives, keep the calorie and carb count low. Olives are a great nutritional addition as they are packed with vitamin E which can help your immune system and improve skin health.

Get the recipe: Moroccan chicken salad

5. Spanish stir-fry chicken

Carbs: 3.3g | Calories: 354 | Fat: 25.9g per portion

Nutritionist Daniel says; “Perhaps surprisingly, as this Spanish stir-fry recipe seems very indulgent, this recipe is very low in carbs. Despite chicken thighs having a higher carb content than chicken breast, the chicken itself has virtually no carbohydrates meaning you can afford to use thighs if the recipe advises.

Chorizo is a particularly great option for low carb meat as its carb amount is incredibly low, containing only 0.5g of net carbs per ounce. As the carb content of the meal itself is so low, the serving suggestion of crusty bread needn’t be avoided, however, you can make even better low carb options with the bread. Opting for crusty bread which is made with flour alternatives such as almond flour.”

Get the recipe: Spanish stir-fry chicken

6. Italian-style chicken with olives

Carbs: 9.3g | Calories: 301 | Fat: 11.5g per portion

Alive with Mediterranean flavours, this herby chicken dish with tangy olives has less than 10g carbs per serving. The moderate amount of fat may not suit the keto diet – though cooking with butter or olive oil rather than a light option will boost the fat content. Otherwise this dish will work in a low carb eating plan if you don’t serve with bread, pasta or potatoes – instead, fill up on a spinach and tomato salad.

Get the recipe: Italian-style chicken with olives

7. Warm chicken and barley salad

Carbs: 14.2g | Calories: 313 | Fat: 18.5g per portion

Low in carbs and higher in fat, this lovely salad is a great way to use leftover chicken, especially if it’s been roasted. While pearl barley contains carbs, it’s also a decent source of protein. Consider swapping it for hulled barley, which is a healthy wholegrain that contains more fat and protein but less carbs than pearl barley.

Get the recipe: Warm chicken and barley salad

8. Greek-style stuffed chicken and salad

Carbs: 7.2g | Calories: 342 | Fat: 12.9g per portion

One of the easiest low carb chicken recipes, this is fresh and light, yet comfortably filling, and evokes the flavours of the Mediterranean. It’s low in carbs, too, and contains a moderate amount of fat, which you could increase by adding more feta and olive oil. Serve with keto-friendly veg such as a lettuce, tomato, and cucumber salad. “Spinach is a fantastic addition to any meal, as it is full of iron, calcium, and potassium, all of which help boost the immune system and cuts the risk of anemia and bones issues,” adds Daniel.

Get the recipe: Greek-style stuffed chicken and salad

9. Joe Wicks’ sage butter chicken with lemony spring greens

Carbs: 16.1g | Calories: 778 | Fat: 54.1g per portion

This hearty, filling low carb chicken recipe by Joe Wicks is the perfect option for Ketogenic dieters. Tender chicken breast coated in garlic, chilli, and lemon flavouring. The peas and asparagus are not only packed with nutritional health benefits but add to your five-a-day count too making this a great choice for all.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ sage butter chicken with lemony spring greens

10. Chicken with black bean sauce

Carbs: 11.5 | Calories: 389 | Fat: 19.2g per portion

This low carb, high protein dish is a delicious mix of chicken, cashew nuts, and fibre-rich, keto-happy broccoli that is suitable for both keto and low carb eating. The Bella Verde broccoli used in this dish is not only ideal for keto dieters but it’s also labeled a superfood. It is packed with health benefits as it contains vitamin C, B, foliate acid to name a few. To add more fat, use skin-on chicken fillets.

Get the recipe: Chicken with black bean sauce

11. Spring chicken tray bake with green vegetables

Carbs: 14.5g | Calories: 270 | Fat: 15.8g per portion

This lemon-infused dish is easy to make and even easier to eat. Moreover, the skin-on chicken thighs provide protein and extra fat, while the nutritious green veg will up your vitamin and mineral intake. To make it more keto-friendly substitute starchy sugar snap peas for more broccoli and ditch the side of new potatoes.

Get the recipe: Spring chicken tray bake with green vegetables

12. French chicken casserole

Carbs: 10.7g | Calories: 554 | Fat: 33.5g per portion

This chicken casserole qualifies as keto thanks to its low carb, high fat composition. A variation on that Gallic classic coq au vin, it’s a moreish medley of butter, chicken, and bacon lardons plus keto-friendly mushrooms and chicken stock.

“As the recipe explains, there are alternatives which can be made to make the meal even healthier. Opting for leaner and skinless chicken will greatly reduce the amount of carb and saturated fat in the meal. For keto dieters, the use of crème fraiche and bacon will add to the fats and protein requirements.” says Daniel.

Get the recipe: French chicken casserole

13. Chicken tom yum soup

Carbs: 5.1g | Calories: 191 | Fat: 5.4g per portion

As this dish is packed with protein thanks to the chicken, it’s not just a lunch option. This Thai soup is fragrant and spicey made with fresh red chillies, lime leaves, and tom yum paste. This is a great low calorie recipe too at just 191 calories per portion. It takes just three steps to make this soup.

Get the recipe: Chicken tom yum soup

14. Farmhouse chicken braise

Carbs: 6.7g | Calories: 477 | Fat: 37.4g per portion

This is one of our ideal low carb chicken recipes – full of fat, protein and veg. To make it more suitable for keto, you could try replacing some of the carrots and leeks (which contain a fair amount of carbs) with broccoli and celery. Daniel adds; “While this recipe states using skin-on chicken thighs, health-conscious eaters are able to simply modify the recipe to include skinless chicken fillets instead, which will still provide maximum flavour while reducing the number of carbs.”

Get the recipe: Farmhouse chicken braise

15. Chicken bhuna

Carbs: 12.9g | Calories: 329 | Fat: 19.2g per portion

Eat this without the usual rice or bread side dishes and keep the skin on when you cook the chicken thighs and you’ve got yourself a deliciously spicy keto-style recipe. “This recipe is the perfect alternative to ordering a takeaway, as it is full of flavour yet can be a healthy meal. Tomatoes and onions are packed with nutrients and taste delicious, and skinless chicken thighs offer the tender taste of thigh without the high in saturated fat skin,” adds Daniel.

Get the recipe: Chicken bhuna

16. Cornflake chicken dippers

Carbs: 6.3g | Calories: 61 | Fat: 2.4g per portion

A portion of these mouthwatering goujons are low in carbs but also low in fat, which makes them good for a low carb diet but too low in fat for the keto. To increase the fat in this dish serve with a large pile of greens drizzled with olive oil vinaigrette. Or serve this dish with a freshly made salad (without the dressing) and enjoy as the low carb option that it is.

Get the recipe: Cornflake chicken dippers

17. Hairy Bikers’ Thai chicken and coconut curry

Carbs: 20.4g | Calories: 339 | Fat: 13.5g per portion

This flavoursome curry by the Hairy Bikers is one of our favourite low carb chicken recipes. The creamy coconut milk and curry paste work wonders together to make one mouthwatering dinner. As this dish is so delicious it doesn’t need to be served with rice or bread for dipping, which keeps the carbs low.

Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers’ Thai chicken and coconut curry

18. Jamie Oliver’s five ingredient harissa chicken traybake

Carbs: 13.9g | Calories: 297 | Fat: 11.4g per portion

Jamie Oliver’s five ingredient harissa chicken traybake is not just for low carb dieters but is a great wholesome family meal too. At just 13.9g of carbs per serving and 297 calories per portion, this is a rather light option for Sunday lunch. The mixed peppers, fresh mint, rose harissa and red onion really make this dish.

Get the recipe: Jamie Oliver’s 5 ingredient harissa chicken traybake

19. Hunter’s chicken

Carbs: 15g | Calories: 545 | Fat: 29g per portion

A quintessential keto chicken recipe, this meaty marvel is a protein feast of chicken and pancetta smothered in cheese and BBQ sauce. It’s served with a crunchy homemade coleslaw too, for added nutrition. As it’s so flavoursome, you won’t miss the option of serving with a side of potatoes or chips.

Get the recipe: Hunter’s chicken

20. Chicken, leek, and Cheddar bake

Carbs: 10.4g | Calories: 451 | Fat: 22.7g per portion

This low carb chicken recipe is certainly low in carbs but a little higher in calorie and fat content. The rich cheesy sauce really transforms all the veggies hidden in this bake including tangy leeks. This recipe suggests using chicken breasts, which are much lower in fat and calories than thighs or wings.

Get the recipe: Chicken, leek and Cheddar bake

21. Gordon Ramsay’s butter chicken

Carbs: 14.3g | Calories: 699 | Fat: 41.8g per portion

“This butter chicken recipe is a great alternative to ordering a takeaway curry, as the amount of oil used is minimal and only reserved for brushing the chicken pieces. Oil in small amounts is important when making low carb chicken recipes, as when you minimise your intake of carbs you need to make sure your protein and fat levels are reasonable too. Vegetable oil, in particular, is labelled as ‘heart-healthy’ as they contain fatty acid which is linked to keeping your heart healthy.” comments nutritionist Daniel Harris.

Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay’s butter chicken

22. Chicken casserole

Carbs: 7.4g | Calories: 858 | Fat: 54.8g per portion

Keto dieters will also enjoy this hearty yet low carb chicken recipe. High in fat but very low in carbs, it’s a simple, cheap dish enriched with chicken, bacon, butter, and stock. This dish is packed with zero-carb and calorie mushrooms and celery. The dash of double cream makes this casserole extra indulgent.

Get the recipe: Chicken casserole

23. Joe Wicks’ almond butter satay chicken with Asian slaw

Carbs: 13.5g | Calories: 673 | Fat: 41.6g per portion

Joe Wicks’ almond butter satay chicken with Asian slaw recipe is as delicious as it sounds. Made with skinless, boneless chicken thighs coated in a crisp, satay sauce made with almond butter. The Asian slaw is a great, low carb side option as it’s made with red cabbage, carrot, and a handful of coriander. Garnish with chilli and sesame seeds before serving.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ almond butter satay chicken with Asian slaw

24. Chicken souvlaki

Carbs: 9.2g | Calories: 289 | Fat: 13g per portion

Lower in fat than some of our previous recipes, this Mediterranean-style dish may be better suited to people on a low carb diet rather than the keto. The chicken is lovingly marinated in herbs and citrus, resulting in super succulent chicken. Serve with a salad of roasted veg, avocado, feta, cucumber, rocket, and a large dollop of Greek yogurt. Avoid the bread.

“Another perk of this recipe is the method of cooking. Grilled meats in particular have a much less fat content as fat drips off as the food cooks, as opposed to frying which makes use of cooking oils. Grilled foods also have a lower calorie content than fried goods.” says nutritionist, Daniel.

Get the recipe: Chicken souvlaki

25. Quick crispy mozzarella chicken

Carbs: 16g | Calories: 564 | Fat: 29.6g per portion

It’s hard to believe that this is part of our low carb chicken recipes collection. Chicken breasts coated in an Italian-herb infused tomato sauce topped with melting mozzarella. The rich, sweet cherry tomatoes and sharp shallots add plenty of flavour to this dish. Prep this dish in just 10 minutes.

Get the recipe: Quick crispy mozzarella chicken

26. Harissa pulled chicken with feta yogurt slaw

Carbs: 7g | Calories: 241 | Fat: 10g per portion

Instead of pulled pork, have a go at pulled chicken, which is marinated then cooked in aromatic harissa and served with a coleslaw smothered in feta yogurt. While the image shows tortillas if you want to keep this recipe low carb avoid bread or any potatoes or rice. Serve with a spinach and lettuce green salad instead for one of our tastiest low carb chicken recipes.

Daniel adds; “Although it could seem that feta is perhaps an unhealthy food, feta actually has numerous health benefits. Feta is a great source of calcium and protein and is lower in fat than many other kinds of cheese. Equally, Greek yogurt is proven to contain potassium which improves bone health, but also can reduce your appetite and hunger, while improving gut health.”

Get the recipe: Harissa pulled chicken with feta yogurt slaw

27. Creamy stuffed chicken breast

Carbs: 1.1g | Calories: 351 | Fat: 18g per portion

One of our favourite low carb chicken recipes, this creamy stuffed chicken contains barely any carbs, but a generous amount of fat and protein. It’s creamy, it’s chickeny and it’s full of flavour. Serve with keto-friendly green beans but avoid serving with potatoes, pasta or rice.

Get the recipe: Creamy stuffed chicken breast

