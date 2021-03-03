We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prayers for Prince Phillip are said to be taking place among the royal family as reports of a mood change at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of Edinburgh has spent his 14th day in hospital care since he was admitted two weeks ago after feeling ‘unwell’.

The Duke of Edinburgh was transferred to St Bart’s Hospital in London on Monday, after spending almost two weeks in King Edward VII hospital where he was being treated for an infection.

The recent hospital move, which is said to be so medical teams can treat both his infection and a previously detected heart condition, has the royal family reportedly “united in prayers” for Prince Phillip, 99.

The Mirror reports one source was quoted as saying, “The staff and all the Royal Family are united in their prayers for the Duke. There has been an almighty and collective effort to keep him and the Queen safe during the coronavirus crisis over the past 11 months.”

As pre-existing medical conditions make some more at risk than others. However, the insider added there had been “a significant shift in the mood when everyone started finding out the Duke wasn’t coming home any time soon.”

“Everyone’s thoughts are now firmly centred on him pulling through this illness,” the source added.

Prince Charles was pictured visiting his father on 20th February where he spent 30 minutes with his dad, despite the country being in national lockdown.

Meanwhile. Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday, ‘The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.’

The statement from the Palace issued yesterday continued to say, ‘The duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’