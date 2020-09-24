Add a few more dishes to your weekly dinner rota with some ideas from our round-up
If you want improve your cooking but don’t know where to start, we’ve got the ultimate recipes everyone should know how to cook to get you going.
From lasagne to roast chicken, rhubarb crumble to muffins, there are some lovely easy recipes to try out.
And if you love baking, there are some lovely treats in there too, like a Victoria sponge, apple pie muffins, brownies and rocky road to tempt everybody. For some classic dinner favourites, try our delicious chilli con carne, roast dinner and homemade curry recipes. You’ll be whipping them up again and again in no time.
Love cooking? Here’s 50 healthy family meals to try.
Victoria sandwich
Try our classic Victoria sponge recipe
Skill level: Easy
Everyone loves a classic Victoria sponge, especially when it's homemade. You'll feel like a pro in the kitchen once you've made this delightful treat and you can get your whole family to sample some too. Our simple all-in-one method makes this recipe as easy as pie - well cake in this case!
Once you've mastered a Victoria sponge you can have a play around with the recipe just like we've done with these Victoria sponge recipes with a twist. You could fill your cake with chocolate spread and cream or decorate with fondant and sugar sprinkles.
Cottage pie
Try our classic cottage pie recipe
Skill level: Medium
Smothered with a creamy mash topping and packed full of tender meat and gravy, cottage pie is another classic dish to master. We're rating this dish as a medium skill level just as you have two things to watch over and make at the same time, but if you've got multitasking down to a fine art, this recipe is going to be an easy one for you!
Once you've mastered the basics of making a cottage pie you could add chilli powder to the mix to spice things up a bit. Replacing the beef with lamb turns the dish into a shepherd's pie and you could swap the mash for sweet potato instead and experiment with different vegetables too - the possibilities are endless!
Chocolate chip cookies
Try our classic chocolate chip cookies recipe
Skill level: Easy
A batch of freshly made chocolate chip cookies will beat a pack of shop-bought any day. Just cream the butter and sugar and chuck in the rest of the ingredients and mix - it really is that simple. You can even get the kids to help you make them too. Make up a big batch of cookie dough, wrap in cling-film and freeze - you can then bake up a batch of cookies whenever you fancy them.
Once you've mastered these sweet treats you can swap the chocolate chips for Smarties, white chocolate chunks or even nuts and fruit mmm...
Lasagne
Try our classic lasagne recipe
Skill level: Medium
A lasagne is perfect for preparing in advance, in fact it usually tastes better when made the morning before. Just rustle up this layered dish when the kids are at school and pop into the oven a little while before you want to eat it, then sit back and relax.
Once you've mastered our classic lasagne recipe there's no stopping you! Turn your lasagne into a meat-free feast for the whole family or a super healthy option packed with plenty of veggies. You could even top your lasagne with mozzarella balls and pesto for a fancy finish.
Roast chicken
Try our classic roast chicken recipe
Skill level: Medium
There's nothing quite like a traditional roast chicken with all the trimmings to get the whole family round the table on a Sunday. If you've never roasted a chicken before, it's your time to shine. Streaks of bacon, a smidge of butter and homemade stuffing is all you need to add a mass amount of flavour to your bird. Just remember to keep a watchful eye on the clock when it comes to cooking.
Once you've mastered this classic roast chicken recipe it's time to up the ante. Stud with cloves of garlic, smother with a balsamic glaze and get experimenting with flavours - everyone will want to come to your house on Sunday from now on!
Stuffed chicken breast
Try our classic stuffed chicken breast recipe
Skill level: Medium
If you fancy trying something new with your chicken breasts, stuffing them is a great choice. You can add so much flavour to your chicken and you can sneak in some veggies for the kids too. Stuffed chicken breasts make an impressive option if you're cooking for friends as they look fancier than they are. Just choose your fillings, flatten your chicken breasts, pop the filling in and roll up tightly and wrap in cling film. Pop in the fridge and remove the cling film before cooking - simple!
Once you've mastered the art of stuffing a chicken breast it's time to experiment with the different fillings. Choose from a variety of veggies, cheese or even nuts and fruit. Serve alongside new potatoes and handfuls of fresh salad leaves for a healthy finish.
Chicken and mushroom pie
Try our classic chicken and mushroom pie recipe
Skill level: Medium
Pies are much easier to make than you may think especially if you cheat and use ready-made pastry (shhh, we won't tell if you don't!) Making the filling from scratch is the most important part of the pie - you can control what goes in, be it fresh veggies or a homemade sauce. Knowing what goes into your pie and opting for homemade instead of shop-bought is definitely the healthier option.
Once you've mastered this classic chicken and mushroom pie it's time to expand and make other pies like our cheese pie (suitable for vegetarians!), the Hairy Bikers' favourite; steak and ale pie or even teach yourself how to make the pastry from scratch using our simple puff pastry recipe.
Chocolate fudge cake
Try our classic chocolate fudge cake recipe
Skill level: Easy
Love chocolate? Love cake? Well this is definitely one for the recipe book. If you fancy trying your skills at making a cake why not let it be a chocolate one?Everyone should know how to bake a chocolate cake and if you don't you're going to have some rather disappointed kids, so it's time to roll up those sleeves, crack some eggs, melt some chocolate and get whisking!
Once you've mastered our recipe you'll be eager to experiment. Melted chocolate or cocoa powder make the base of most chocolate cakes so you could play around with different varieties of both. Smother your chocolate cake in chocolate spread, melted chocolate or make your own chocolate ganache, top with M&Ms, sprinkle with sugar strands or you could even turn it into a chocolate fingers cake.
Stir-fry
Try our classic chicken stir-fry recipe
Skill level: Easy
They're quick and easy to make and great for the whole family as you can pretty much put whatever you like into a stir-fry. All you need is some veggies, your favourite meat, some stir-fry sauce (be it soy sauce, black bean or sweet and sour) and last but not least - a wok! Cook your meat first, add in the veggies and sauce and stir until combined and delicious. It really is that easy.
Once you've mastered our chicken stir-fry (by following our simple recipe, it's ready in 20 mins!) you can swap the chicken for different meats such as beef or pork. You can add more spices to the mix or try a different variety of vegetables. Try Ken Hom's beef and orange stir-fry or even a spicy Thai prawn stir-fry.
Macaroni cheese
Try our classic macaroni cheese recipe
Skill level: Easy
If you loved macaroni cheese as a kid, what's to say you're not going to love it today... Packed with a creamy cheesy sauce with a crunchy topping, macaroni cheese is hard to beat on a cold winter's day. It's easy to adapt to suit everyone's taste buds including those fussy eaters you might have in the family.
Once you've mastered this classic creamy delight you can start being sneaky, adding in some veggies for a vegetable macaroni cheese twist. Or if you want to turn it into a lower fat wonder swap cream for low-fat spread and use reduced fat cheese instead, just like our low-calorie macaroni.
Apple pie
Try our classic apple pie recipe
Skill level: Medium
If you've never made apple pie from scratch before, you should definitely give it a go. All you have to do is prepare the filling, roll out the pastry, assemble and cook. We've given this classic a rating of medium in terms of skill level just because it makes the pastry from scratch, but you can use shop-bought if you wish.
Once you've mastered our favourite apple pie recipe, try adding in some other fruits like blackberries or strawberries for an even sweeter treat. You can make the shortcrust pastry from scratch too, you could even experiment with different types of pastry as your topper including puff and filo pastry.
Crumble
Try our classic rhubarb crumble recipe
Skill level: Easy
Nothing beats a delicious, buttery crumble packed with fresh fruit and topped with a crisp combination of flour, oats, butter and sugar. If you don't know how to make a crumble, it's time to learn. Our step-by-step picture recipe makes this classic even easier breaking each step down.
Once you've mastered this classic rhubarb recipe you could try other variations like swapping the rhubarb for apple instead or adding fresh blackberries to the rhubarb mix. Or turn your sweet crumble into a savoury dish, just like our sausage and bean crumble recipe.
Risotto
Try our classic mushroom risotto recipe
Skill level: Medium
Risotto is much easier to make than you may think. All you need is some risotto rice and stock and you're ready to go. We've only rated this dish medium because you have to have a little patience when it comes to cooking. Risotto is best cooked on a low heat and stirred every now and then make sure you give it some love and don't rush it.
Once you've mastered our mushroom risotto you can add some ready-cooked chicken for texture and protein. You can add other veggies too like spinach, leeks and asparagus. Swap the white rice for brown for an even healthier spin or stuff your risotto in half peppers, top with cheese and cook in the oven.
Muffins
Try our classic blueberry muffins recipe
Skill level: Easy
Whether you opt to eat your muffins for a breakfast treat or an afternoon snack, everyone should know how to bake muffins as they're super easy to make. Just cream the butter and sugar, add all of the other ingredients, whisk together, pop into muffin cases and bake - easy peasy!
Once you've mastered the basic blueberry muffin recipe you can swap the blueberries for raspberries, strawberries or even nuts or chocolate chips instead. They're so easy, even the kids can get involved in making them.
Spaghetti Bolognese
Try our classic spaghetti Bolognese recipe
Skill level: Easy
An Italian dish that's become a firm favourite with British mums, a good
spaghetti Bolognese recipe is a must in everyone's list of trusted meals. It's the perfect option when the kids have friends round after school as it doesn't take too long to rustle up. Homemade sauce is best but if you're short on time a jar of ready-made sauce will do the job.
Once you've mastered this classic spaghetti Bolognese recipe you could swap the beef mince for pork or turkey mince instead for a healthier spin. You could also swap the spaghetti for penne or fusilli too. We've even got a veggie option, try our meat-free spag bol.
Cheesecake
Try our classic cheesecake recipes
Skill level: Easy/Medium
The thought of making a cheesecake can be rather daunting especially if you've never made one before. The great thing about cheesecakes is that they have different levels. Some cheesecakes can be really easy to make like our easy malteser cheesecake and some can develop your baking skills that little bit further like our American baked cheesecake, either way, making a cheesecake has never been easier.
Once you've mastered the art of making a no-bake and a baked cheesecake you can experiment with different flavour combinations like blueberry and chocolate or white chocolate and cream. Top with fresh berries, curls of chocolate or spoonful's of whipped cream and enjoy!
Salad
Try our classic salad recipes
Skill level: Easy
Salads are one of the simplest recipes everyone should know how to cook. Fresh salad leaves, drizzle of salad dressing and your favourite meat - be it chicken, beef or fish. If you don't know how to make a simple salad by now, it's time for you to take note and try one of our classic recipes like our delicious Caesar salad.
Once you've mastered a classic salad, get creative. Try making your own homemade dressings, bejewel your salad with pomegranates, top with croutons or dust with Parmesan cheese.
Flapjacks
Try our classic flapjack recipe
Skill level: Medium
Everyone loves a gooey, sticky flapjack - especially when it's homemade. Just heat up the butter, sugar and golden syrup on the hob, add in the rest of the ingredients and bake until golden.
Once you've mastered your flapjack-making skills take your creativity to the next level. Try out different flavours like apple, cinnamon, orange or even carrot. Add some sweet treats to the mix too like dried apricots, white chocolate chips or you could even make flapjack a healthy energy-boosting bar for your lunch time snack by adding banana and mixed seeds - the choice is yours!
Chocolate brownies
Try our classic brownie recipe
Skill level: Medium
Brownies are just delicious. They're easy to make and the smell of these mouth-watering treats will fill your kitchen. Our classic brownie recipe is one of the best and has been tested out by many members of the goodtoknow team. Just melt the chocolate, add all the ingredients together and pour into a tin and bake. Make a big batch - everyone is going to want to sample these beauties!
Once you've mastered the chocolate brownie it's time to turn up the heat and jazz up those chocolate brownies. Pop some Creme Eggs or other sweet treats on top, or add some nuts like pecans or walnuts. You could even add some peanut butter to the mix to make our peanut butter swirl brownies.
Beef Wellington
Try our classic beef Wellington recipe
Skill level: Medium
A beef Wellington doesn't have to just be for Christmas or special occasions. It would make a great alternative to Sunday roast or a very delicious mid-week treat if you prepare in advance. Some shop-bought pastry will speed up the process too.
Once you've mastered the impressive Wellington you can play around with the pastry making things like steak and vegetable pasties. You could even teach yourself to make the pastry from scratch too with our shortcrust pastry recipe.
Tomato soup
Try our classic cream of tomato soup recipe
Skill level: Easy
If you've never made your own tomato soup before and always opt for shop-bought - step away from the tinned soup. It's time for you to make one bowl of deliciously rich and healthy bowl of soup which will never let you look at the tinned stuff in the same way again!
Once you've mastered making tomato soup you can give the recipe your own twist by adding a sprinkling of chilli powder for spice or adding some chopped tomatoes for a thicker texture. You could also try making other classic soups like leek and potato or mushroom.
Fish cakes
Try our classic fish cakes recipe
Skill level: Easy
Lots of kids won't eat fillets of fish, but fish cakes in breadcrumbs always go down well. Served with a salad or veg, this recipe gives a well-balanced family meal that's really easy to make. So if you've never made fish cakes before, give it a go. Just add the ingredients into a bowl, roll into cakes and cook until golden.
Once you've mastered the skills of making a classic salmon fish cake you can move onto other versions or swap the salmon for different fishes like cod, haddock or tuna. Why not get the kids to help as well?
Chicken casserole
This classic chicken casserole is a firm family favourite, especially in the winter months when you’re in need of a warm pick-me-up. The tender chicken chunks absorb all the juices and flavours from the stock. Add heads of veggies and you’ve got a dish ready in no time.
Get the recipe: Chicken casserole
Steak
Try our classic steak recipe
Skill level: Medium
Steak is usually saved for special occasions like Valentine's Day or dinner parties. If you've never made steak before, now is your time to get practising so you can impress not only your loved ones but yourself too. Steak is so much easier to cook and prepare than you may think, it's just all about timings when it comes to the cooking - and whether you want it rare, medium or well done.
Once you've mastered the timings of a good steak and have made a delicious mushroom and cheese sauce to accompany it you could rustle up some other sauces like our sweet plum sauce. You could even chop your steak up and add it to your salad.
Trifle
Try our classic trifle recipe
Skill level: Medium
There's only one reason we've rated this classic a medium in terms of skill level and that's because it's all about timings and being patient. You have to wait for every individual layer to set and if you rush it, it could end in disaster. Our classic recipe however is not as complex as the rest and is perfect if you've never made a trifle before. It only has 3 layers - sponge, custard and cream.
Once you've mastered our basic trifle you can step it up a gear and make something a little bit more complicated with different layers like jelly, fresh fruits and blamanche. We've got so many trifle recipes to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice!
Spaghetti Carbonara
Try our classic spaghetti carbonara recipe
Skill level: Medium
When it comes to spaghetti we usually always opt for Spag Bol but you can
actually make more than you think with this delicious ingredient including a classic spaghetti carbonara. It's a creamy and mouth-watering dish sprinkled with Parmesan and scattered with streaky bacon. A dash of cream, a couple of eggs and you've got a homemade sauce - you won't believe how easy it is!
Once you've mastered this Italian favourite you could add different ingredients into the mix like chicken and mushroom, or you could turn your carbonara into a mouth-watering, cheese-topped pasta bake - the kids will love it, plus you can sneak some veggies in there too.
Pizza
Try our classic pizza recipe
Skill level: Easy
There's more to pizza than a takeaway. Homemade is by far the best and it's so
much healthier for you too. You can add whichever topping tickles your fancy and you can make the base from scratch or opt for a speedy shop-bought version instead. Either way pizza is a really simple recipe -so simple in fact, you could make it with the kids!
Once you've mastered this Italian favourite you could make your own pizza dough and can experiment with different toppings and flavour combinations. Try different cheeses; swap mozzarella for Cheddar or goat's cheese. You could add fresh veggies like peppers, mushrooms, onions or even asparagus. And if you want to go that one step further you could add flavour to the base too when making the dough from scratch - hints of rosemary or basil in the dough will transform your pizza.
Cauliflower cheese
Try our classic cauliflower cheese recipe
Skill level: Easy
Cauliflower cheese is the perfect side dish to serve alongside your Sunday roast. It?s really easy to make and only takes 10 mins to prepare. Whip up the sauce, chop the cauliflower, combine the two and pop in the oven. It's an all-round pleaser that's well worth knowing how to cook.
Once you've mastered this delicious side dish you can add other veggies to the recipe too like tomatoes or broccoli. You could also try using different cheeses swapping the Cheddar for Stilton or Parmesan cheese.
Mash potato
Try our classic mash potato recipe
Skill level: Easy
Everyone loves a creamy, buttery mash potato with their meals every now and then. It's hard to get the perfect mash potato but our recipe gives yo uperfect results every time. All you have to do is boil the potatoes until soft, drain the water and then mash until your heart?s content. A dash of milk and a knob of butter will transform your mash making it smooth and creamy.
Once you've mastered the art of mashing a potato it?s time to add some more flavour. Add spring onions and cheese for cheese and onion mash or add a spoonful of wholegrain mustard for an extra kick.
Omelette
Try our classic omelette recipe
Skill level: Easy
Never made an omelette before? Now?s the time to learn! Omelettes only use two ingredients: eggs and milk. Crack a few eggs in a bowl or cup, add a dash of milk and whisk. Pour onto a hot frying pan and leave to cook on a low heat. Flip over and cook the other side and ta-dah, you?ve got an omelette - it really is that simple.
Once you've mastered making the basic omelette you can add veggies, cheese and different fillings to make your omelette extra special. Try mushrooms, peppers and onions too. If your omelette breaks when you flip it you can avoid this by popping it under the grill.
Burritos
Try our classic burrito recipe
Skill level: Medium
A Mexican favourite can now become your favourite with our basic burrito recipe. Burritos are tortilla wraps packed with minced beef, rice, a variety of spices and served alongside fresh guacamole, salsa and soured cream. It doesn?t take much to make these classics either, with 10 minutes preparation and 25 minutes cooking time. You can get your family and friends to assemble their own burritos too which means less time in the kitchen and more time chilling out with loved ones.
Once you've mastered making a classic burrito you can try other versions like our vegetarian burritos packed with rice, kidney beans and tomato puree. You could swap the beef mince for pork, turkey or even Quorn. You could make super spicy burritos or mildly spiced for the kids.
Rocky road
Try our classic rocky road recipe
Skill level: Easy
If you've never made rocky road before then you're missing out. Melted chocolate and lots of little treats broken up into pieces like Maltesers, marshmallows and ginger biscuits, it's a heavenly sweet treat. The only hard part of this recipe is having patience whilst it
sets in the fridge!
Once you've mastered rocky road you could try making white chocolate rocky road instead or you could push the boat out even further and make a rocky road cheesecake - how good does that sound? If you can't get enough of our classic rocky road recipe then experiment with different flavours adding other ingredients to the mix like nuts, dried fruit or other chocolate sweets.
Toad in the hole
Try our classic toad in the hole recipe
Skill level: Medium
Sausages,Yorkshire pudding and onion gravy, toad in hole is the ultimate comfort
food. Learn how to make the perfect Yorkshire pudding batter and how to get those sausages crisp on the outside but tender in the inside with our classic recipe.
Once you've mastered a toad in the hole you can try all sorts like wrapping your sausages in bacon, seasoning your Yorkshire pudding mix with herbs or swapping those pork sausages for veggie ones instead.
Croissant
Try our classic Croissant
Skill level: Medium
A simple and stylish breakfast choice, our classic croissant recipe will have you never buying shop bought again! Although most often associated with the French, the croissant actually originated in Austria, remember that for your next quiz night!
Roast potatoes
Try our classic roast potato recipe
Skill level: Easy
The best part of any roast dinner (well, one of the best bits anyway!) is a crunchy, perfectly cooked roast potato. When it comes to roast potatoes it?s all about the crisp outside and the light and fluffy inside ? if you can get this right, you can officially call yourself a roast potato pro! A dash of oil heated in the oven will make your potatoes extra crisp.
Once you've mastered the art of roasting potatoes you can add other veggies to the dish too like onions and garlic for more flavour. You could try using butter instead of oil for a richer texture or you could also cook your potatoes in goose fat. Want an extra naughty treat? Top your cooked roasties with cheese and pop back in the oven.
Chicken curry
Try our classic chicken tikka masala recipe
Skill level: Easy
When it comes to a Saturday night we can often go for the easy option, the takeaway. But once you've made a curry from scratch you'll be rather surprised how good it tastes and how easy it is to make (and much healthier too!) in the comfort of your own home. A chicken tikka masala is the most classic curry there is and perfect for beginners.
Once you've mastered this classic you can move onto other curries like our lamb jalfrezi. You could even try making some side dishes to accompany your curry like our onion bhajis. They'll be no need for a takeaway once you start making everything yourself... maybe as a treat once in a while...
Bread
Try our classic white bread recipe
Skill level: Medium
Fancy trying something new this month? How about baking your own bread? Nothing beats the smell of warm bread baking in the oven. It might sounds daunting to make with all the kneading and proving and yeast action going on, but bread is actually rather simple to make.
Once you've mastered our classic white loaf bread recipe you'll be ready to give Paul Hollywood a run for his money! You can make individual bread rolls, you could try making soda bread or you could take your skills to the next level and make a delicious Italian focaccia.
Beef stew with dumplings
Try our classic beef stew with dumplings recipe
Skill level: Medium
An absolute essential in the colder months (and let's face it, we see our fair share of those), a rich beef stew with homemade dumplings will keep the whole family warm. If you've never made a stew before, our favourite recipe, courtesy of James Martin, combines tender chunks of beef with a rich stock and homemade dumplings.
Once you've mastered this delicious stew you can try other alternatives. Swap the beef for lamb, chicken or pork. Take the beef out of the recipe and add in heaps of mushrooms and veggies to make a vegetarian option.
Cupcakes
Try our classic cupcake recipe
Skill level: Easy
If the thought of making cupcakes scares you - think again! You might have seen all those professional looking ones in the bakeries or online but don't worry they're not as complicated as they look especially when you start with the basic recipe. You could be a cupcake pro in no time.
Once you've mastered making the sponge for the cupcakes you can move onto decorating them. Start off easy by using icing sugar, food colours, icing pens and sugar strands. Then you can move onto fondant and sugar paste and begin to get crafty with your designs. Don't forget flavour is just as important as looks so why not try making chocolate cupcakes or even gluten-free!
Coq-au-vin
Try our classic Coq au vin recipe
Skill level: Medium
You might automatically assume that because coq au vin sounds fancy that it's going to be complicated to make too - but you'd be wrong. This traditional French dish combines chicken on the bone, with wine and veggies. It takes a while to cook, but there's very little preparation involved and makes a great meal for the whole family or when friends come over.
Once you've mastered this French favourite you could try different variations of sauce testing different brands of red wine and other types of mushrooms too like shitake and chestnut. You could also swap the chicken for beef steak or lamb instead, of course this will change the name of the recipe, but we won't tell if you don't!
Beef stroganoff
Try our classic beef stroganoff recipe
Skill level: Medium
We all love stews and casseroles, but if you don't have the time to prepare one, a beef stroganoff is a delicious meaty alternative and ready in just 30 mins. Stroganoff has a light creamy mushroom-infused sauce which brings the whole dish together nicely.
Once you've mastered a beef stroganoff you can swap the meat for others like pork, lamb or chicken. We've also got a mushroom stroganoff too for a meat-free alternative. The easy mushroom sauce would also work well with pasta.
Carrot cake
Try our classic carrot cake recipe
Skill level: Medium
If you love baking cakes, you're going to love making a delicious carrot cake. It's soft, moist and full of spices (and carrots of course!) which makes it a family favourite. Follow our step-by-step video recipe which will guide you every step of the way.
Once you've mastered this favourite you'll want to make it time and time again! You can give it a twist too by turning it into a tray bake or adding some pineapple or banana to the recipe.
Fish pie
Try our classic fish pie recipe
Skill level: Easy
A buttery mash potato topping and a creamy, white sauce turns your simple piece of fish into a dinner fit for royalty. If you head towards the fish counter when you buy your fish you're more than likely going to get a better deal than buying already prepared fish pie mix so shop around before you buy.
Once you've mastered a delicious fish pie you can add some veggies into the sauce like spinach, asparagus or mushrooms - it's the perfect way to sneak vegetables into your kid's diet. You could also add cheese or breadcrumbs to the top of your mash and pop under the grill for the last 5 minutes of cooking for an extra crispy finish.
Kentucky fried chicken
Try our classic Kentucky fried chicken
Skill level: Easy
Bring a taste of America to your Saturday nights with our delicious Kentucky fried chicken recipe. This is a much healthier version as they are baked rather than deep fried yet they still manage to keep all their delicious crispness.
Sticky toffee pudding
Try our classic sticky toffee pudding recipe
Skill level: Medium
This classic British pud is perfect for serving on the weekend's after a hearty meal with the family and nothing beats the homemade version. It can be tempting to just nip out to the shops and buy a readymade one but trust us when we say, making it from scratch is so much better. A soft, moist sponge with a light, golden toffee sauce - what's not to like? It's time to roll up those sleeves and get making!
Once you've mastered the classic you can get fancy and make apple and sticky toffee mini puds. You could even make sticky toffee brownies. Yes, really! We've even got a recipe for sticky toffee cupcakes! The possibilities are endless.
Eggs Benedict
Try our classic eggs Benedict recipe
Skill level: Easy
Fried, scrambled or boiled, there are so many ways to cook your eggs and poaching your eggs using this classic recipe is one of our favourite ways. Topped with a homemade Hollandaise sauce and served with streaky bacon and soft spinach leaves, what's not to love about eggs Benedict? If you still haven't had a chance to make it, now is your chance.
Once you've mastered our classic eggs Benedict you can try all sorts of weird and wonderful egg recipes like our poached egg and bacon salad - ready in 20 mins! Or you could take it one step further and make your own homemade scotch eggs.
Chocolate banoffee pie
Try our classic Banoffee pie
Skill level: Easy
Love bananas? Love toffee? Well you’re going to love this classic British dessert Banoffee pie! With a creamy topping and buttery crunchy base, you’ll be going back for a second serving for sure.
Poached egg
Try our classic Poached egg
Skill level: Easy
A breakfast and brunch staple, our guide will teach you how to make the perfect poached egg, a great addition to salads, toast, or simply with an fry up!
Chilli con carne
First is a classic chilli con carne - which is so simple to make.
Try our classic chilli con carne recipe
Skill level: Easy
Chilli is super easy to make and is the perfect choice for feeding a lot of people, quickly. You can add in as much spice as you like when making the sauce from scratch plus you'll know exactly what ingredients are going into it.
Once you've mastered this classic recipe you can try different variations. Why not use turkey mince instead of beef for a lower-fat option? Or you could even bake your chilli in the oven with thin slices of potato and plenty of cheese on top. We've also got a veggie chilli con carne for anyone who prefers a meat-free option.
Pasta bake
Try our classic pasta bake recipe
Skill level: Easy
When it comes to feeding a lot of hungry people, a pasta bake is top of the list. Topped with cheese and packed with tender meat and veggies, pasta bake is the saviour of mid week meals. It's very simple to make and is a great way of serving your pasta - especially if you're running low on ideas.
Once you've mastered our delicious chicken pasta bake you can try other variations swapping the chicken for other meats like beef or fish like tuna. Try different sauces too, like a rich cheese and tomato sauce, a cream sauce or pesto based sauce. We?ve got so many pasta bake recipes to choose from you?ll be spoilt for choice!
Burgers
Try our classic burger recipes
Skill level: Easy
Homemade burgers are so much juicer than shop-bought and are easy to make too. If you've never made burgers before it's best to start off small and work your way up. Beef mince, onions and egg make up the basis of a good burger - not forgetting the golden burger buns and ketchup to serve.
Once you've mastered the challenge that is making a burger you can add loads of different flavours and fillings to the basic mix, like spices to give the meat an kick or chopped mushrooms to get some more veggies into your kids diet. Swap the mince for pork, turkey or Quorn for the veggie option.
Lemon meringue pie
Try our classic lemon meringue pie recipe
Skill level: Medium
Why not push your baking skills to the next level and make this beauty? If you've never made a lemon meringue pie before we'd recommend you make the meringues first for practise before taking on the pie as a whole. But don't let that put you off, the meringue is the only tricky part in this recipe (that's why we rated it a medium!) other than that, it's easy as pie!
Once you've mastered a lemon meringue you could exchange the lemon for lime or orange for a citrusy twist. You could also add food colouring to the meringue to give it an extra jazz of life. And if that's not enough you could make the pastry from scratch too!
Meatballs
Try our classic meatball recipe
Skill level: Easy
Meatballs are so simple to make (especially with our step-by-step picture guide) and are perfect if you fancy something different at dinner time. The fresher the mince you use, the better the meatballs are going to taste so bare this in mind when it comes to choosing your mince. All you need is tomato sauce, fresh herbs and pasta to serve - simple, delicious and sure to become a family favourite.
Once you've mastered making meatballs you can try out different recipes like our chilli con carne meatballs or our meatball pasta bake. You can swap the mince for turkey or even Quorn mince for a vegetarian option.
Homemade beans on toast
Try our classic Homemade beans on toast
Skill level: Easy
Pimp baked beans for a quick and easy dinner for the whole family that’s ready in just 20 mins! You can make these homemade baked beans on toast any night of the week.
eton mess recipe
Try our classic Eton mess
Skill level: Easy
Eton mess is a delicious, classic British recipe made with broken meringues, strawberries and cream. All the best, fresh tastes of summer combined in one dish! You could even add other berries and melted chocolate to make it even more extravagant.
Porridge
Try our classic Porridge
Skill level: Easy
Porridge is a filling, healthy breakfast that you can whip up in no time at all. It’s a great start to the day with a goof portion of your 5-a-day to give you a boost of energy to keep you going until lunch time.
Easy chicken tikka masala
Try our classic Chicken tikka masala
Skill level: Easy
One of our favourite curry recipes, everyone should know how to make a chicken tikka masala! It’s a great recipe to have in the bank as a much healthier alternative to your regular Saturday night take away.
Steak and kidney pie
Try our classic steak and kidney pie recipe
Skill level: Medium
You may have made chicken pie before, you might even have made a sweet apple pie, but nothing compares to the deliciousness that is a steak and kidney pie especially when it's packed with succulent pieces of steak and not forgetting the thick, rich gravy. If you love pie, you really should try making this classic.
Once you've mastered a steak and kidney pie you can try different versions like a steak and ale pie. You could also add your favourite veggies into the filling and you could even make the pastry from scratch too.
Where to next?
See our step-by-step how to recipe guides
50 healthy family meals