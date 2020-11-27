We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wanting to stock up your chocolate stash this Black Friday? We've got you covered!

Black Friday weekend runs from 27th November to Cyber Monday on the 30th, but there’s plenty of early deals to be had!

Now the Black Friday weekend has begun, it’s the ideal opportunity to treat yourself to some delicious chocolate at amazing prices. Great savings can be found on everything from Lindt to Galaxy.

But we all know that sometimes we just fancy a bit of everything. Celebrations are a classic for a reason and now now there’s an amazing deal to be had on a fun-sized tin of these treats.

Black Friday chocolate deals – at a glance:

Galaxy Smooth Caramel Chocolate Bars Bulk Box 24 Bars – Amazon | SAVE £6.85

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles Box approx 48 Balls – Amazon| SAVE £3.20

Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Box 2.4kg – Amazon| SAVE £1.04

Lindt Gold Reindeer Milk Chocolate Pack of 16 – Amazon | SAVE £7.84

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate 850g X-Mas Bar – Amazon | SAVE £9.90

Ferrero Rocher Chocolate 24 Box – Amazon | SAVE £3.41

Celebrations Chocolate Tall Jar 810g

If variety is the spice of life for you then this jumbo Celebrations tin is the perfect choice. Packed full of all your Celebrations favourites, from Maltesers to Snickers and Galaxy, why choose when this tin means you can enjoy them all?

And with £5 off the tin’s usual price of £14.99, this is one Black Friday discount worth exploring.

This jumbo Celebrations tin makes for a great Christmas gift and is ideal for sharing this festive season.

If Galaxy is your favourite among the Celebrations selection, we have some great news.

Galaxy Smooth Caramel Chocolate Bars Bulk Box 24 Bars

A giant bulk box of Galaxy Smooth Caramel bars is massively discounted now and seriously affordable.

Treat yourself and the entire family to a fully stocked box of Galaxy deliciousness.

There’s 24 48g bars in this big bundle, teaming the creamy delight of Galaxy chocolate with smooth caramel.

The entire box costs just £8.99 right now, saving you £6.85 off the original price. It’s an insane bargain any chocoholic would be silly to miss out on!