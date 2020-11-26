We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kid-friendly tablets are a great way to keep children entertained, and Black Friday is a great opportunity to save money on portable tablets that they can use at home, in the car, and wherever else!

It’s Black Friday this week, so keep an eye out for some great savings on kid-friendly tablets. Since there’s ongoing restrictions due to coronavirus, you might want to treat your children to keep them entertained as they’re spending more time at home. Or, why not save money on tablets for kids by shopping in the Black Friday sale?

There’s plenty of great kids tablets deals out there right now – with many of the discounted models having in-built features specifically designed for children. If you need help navigating the often confusing world of tablets, why not check out our best tablets for kids 2020 guide?

Our guide should give you an overview of the best options out there, and who they’re suitable for, so it’s worth making a note of them to see if they pop up in the Black Friday sales this week.

Best Black Friday tablet for kids deals

If you don’t want to wait for Black Friday to shop for kids tablet, take a look at some of the best early Black Friday tablet for deals online right now:

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32 GB with Pink Kid-Proof Case: £199.99 £139.99 (SAVE £60) | Amazon

The great thing about Amazon tablets for kids is that if it breaks, you can return it and they will replace it for FREE thanks to their ‘2-year worry-free guarantee’. Now that really is one less thing to worry about. View Deal Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, 32 GB with Blue Kid-Proof Case: £139.99 £84.99 (SAVE £55) | Amazon

This Amazon Fire tablet for kids comes with a kid-proof case, parental controls and 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (Fire for Kids Unlimited) with apps, games and videos. You’ll also get Amazon’s 2-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks at all in the first 2 years, Amazon will replace it for free. View Deal Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with 7 inch Display and 16 GB: £99.99 £54.99 (SAVE £45) | Amazon

A smaller version of Amazon’s popular Fire tablet, the smaller screen and smaller memory come at a smaller price – but still with the brand’s excellent 2-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks at all in the first 2 years, Amazon will replace it for free. View Deal

Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £59.99 (SAVE £40) | Amazon

This 10th generation kindle comes with a kid-friendly cover, 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+ which means kids can explore thousands of popular titles and series, including Harry Potter, Geek Girl and more. View Deal

Pritom 7 inch Kids Tablet: £65.99 £55.99 (SAVE £10) | Amazon

Pritom kids tablet is a modern tablet designed for kids to focus on building a safe children’s entertainment environment. View Deal

iProda T7044NP 4000MAH Kids Tablet 7 inch £63.99 £51.19 (SAVE £12.80) | Amazon

This adorable tablet is designed like a panda, and provides up to eight hours entertainment for your little ones. Parents can manage what your kids access and how long they spend on websites and can set limits and monitor what kids are doing View Deal

Dragon’s Touch Tablet £59.99 £47.99 (SAVE £12) | Amazon

Available in blue and pink, this kid friendly tablet is full of educational and entertaining apps and websites without any risk of coming across anything inappropriate. View Deal

VANKYO MatrixPad Z1 Kids Tablet 7 inch £64.99 £51.99 (SAVE £13) | Amazon

This tablet is perfect for downloading movies, educational Apps, E-books and games for long road trips, and is sure to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end. View Deal

Kurio 7 inch Kurio Tab Connect £99.99 £83.99 (SAVE £16) | Very

Kurio tablets include the latest advanced parental controls that allows parents to constantly stay in touch and in control. It comes with tablet monitoring, text and voice messaging, 2 player games, remote access, direct calls, alerts and more. View Deal

How long will a child’s tablet last?

While there are plenty of kid-proof devices on the market, there are also adult tablets that are built with features for children. This means that your tablet will last over time as a child goes into their teenage years. Usually, these are more expensive, but think of it as an investment that will grow with your child. Usually, manufacturers provide a recommended age range for a kids’ tablet – so this can be a good place to start. Of course, it’s worth taking into account your own child’s capabilities and how quickly you think they could outgrow it.

GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour says, “If you have young children, it’s very likely a tablet will get dropped at some point. So it’s probably not a great idea to splash out on expensive, stylish products.

“If your kids are a little older, however, then paying more for an adult-friendly device is definitely an option – with the advantage that you can use it too. However, it’s worth pointing out that the specs of children’s tablets — including processor speed, display quality, and screen responsiveness—can fall behind regular tablets. So if you want a speedy tablet for your child, you’ll probably have to part with a little more money.”

Which kids tablets were on sale last Black Friday?

Last year, there was some huge savings on kids tablets so hopefully you’ll be able to bag a bargain again this year. One of the biggest deals in 2019 was on this Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet, which was reduced from £100 to just £54,99.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

VIEW AT AMAZON

Available in blue, pink and purple, this great kids tablet comes with a kid-proof case, full parental controls, and a 2-year worry free guarantee if it breaks. It also includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which has thousands of popular apps, games, videos, books and Audible audiobooks, including content from Disney, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street. So they’ll be entertained for hours!

This was the biggest kids tablet deal from last year, so if you’re looking for huge savings, this Amazon tablet could be the one for you.

LeapPad Ultra

VIEW AT AMAZON

With an RRP of £89.99, this LeapPad ultra dropped to £74.99 at Amazon. It might be reduced in price again this year, so keep your eyes peeled!

This learning tablet has a large high-res screen and 800+ apps and games to keep your little ones entertained. It’s great for children under seven and has plenty of educational content to keep them occupied and learning at the same time. It’s even got Wi-Fi capabilities and a kid-friendly web to keep them safe. What’s not to love?

Amazon also has some of the best Black Friday toy deals coming this year as well, with plenty on offer from classic games and toys to the latest and greatest in technology.

Why choose a kid-friendly tablet?

Tablets are a staple for many people, but some parents are uncomfortable buying their little ones an adult-version of an iPad, Amazon Fire tablet, or similar. Not only are they fragile and can be broken easily, but it’s harder to have parental control and see what your kids are looking at.

Many brands offer tablets especially for kids, which come with games, entertainment and more that’s age-appropriate and gives parents peace of mind when their children are browsing the web or using apps.