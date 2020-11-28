Save 26% on this HUGE retro sweet hamper right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all candy fans - there's a huge saving to be had on an epic retro sweet hamper right now.

If you’re a sucker for nostalgia and have a serious sweet tooth, this Amazon bargain buy is a must-have.

You can save a great 26% on this Retro Sweets Gift Box, taking the £13.75 price tag down to less than a tenner for a massive bundle of sweetie heaven, thanks to Amazon’s mouth-watering deal.

Jam packed with retro favourites, this hamper of delicious treats contains two of every sweet – with yummy choices like Jelly Beans, Drumsticks, Curlywurlys and Dip Daps, popping candy, Parma Violets, gumballs, Black Jacks, Fruit Salads and loads more.

It’s the ideal gift for loved ones of all ages, from those who are craving a sugary snack from their childhood to little ones obsessed with sweet treats – or just someone in need of a cheer up during lockdown.

Or why not ditch the usual selection boxes and chocolate advent calendars in favour of this for something a little more exciting than Cadbury around the festive period?