Best Argos Cyber Monday deals 2020 from toys to homewares and beauty

Cyber Monday at Argos is here! Just as the Cyber Weekend is drawing to a close, this retailer is warming up for some more incredible deals on tech, appliances, toys and more to see buyers to the end of their Christmas shopping lists.

We’ve already seen the heaps of offers come through over the weekend with some real jaw dropping savings on a great range of items like deals on blenders , toasters and kettles along with bigger ticket items such as smart watches, televisions and more.

So if you’re like us and cannot wait to deep dive into the amazing Argos Cyber Monday deals and want to know the latest and greatest offers available, then you’re definitely in the right place. Trust us, with the festive season fast approaching and all of us in need of a little end of year treat, this is one sale that you really don’t want to miss.

We’ve rounded up the best of the lot below, from laptops to toys, so you can get all the best savings in one place…

Best Cyber Monday Argos deals:

Technology

Home and kitchen appliances

Toys

Homeware

Garden and DIY

Samsung Galaxy 42mm Smart Watch – £259 £159

There’s £100 to be taken off the Samsung Galaxy 42mm Smart Watch, which is also available in black. With 4 days battery life, you can take calls and messages on your watch on the move, pay for your morning coffee with just a tap and order a cab with ease using built-in GPS – and so much more! View Deal

SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB – Prism White – £649 £499

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the classic S with one giant step up. It features a large curved-edge screen and has a Ultrasonic Fingerprint so you can be sure that it looks amazing, while keeping your essentials safe. View Deal

Krups Opio XP320840 Pump Espresso Coffee Machine – £149.99 £74.99

The perfect coffee starts with the one essential – espresso! That’s why the Krups Opio Steam and Pump Espresso Machine comes with all the tricks you need to get the basics right every single time. There’s a 15-bar pump pressure, delivering barista-quality results and creating that authentic coffee flavour. View Deal

Hot Wheels Ultimate City Track set – £90 £45

Get ready for smiles on Christmas morning if you’ve got a little racer in the family. This essential Hot Wheels track set is currently half price at Argos and includes four different sets to choose from. View Deal

BaByliss Super Power Pro Hair Dryer – £59.99 £29.99

The BaByliss Super Power Pro Hairdryer comes with three temperature settings and a salon-grade AC motor to deliver beautiful results time and again. Comes with the manufacturer’s 5 year guarantee. View Deal

Argos’ TVs, laptops and mobile phones deals

Samsung 43In UE43TU7020KXXU Smart 4K TV – £379 £299

With this Samsung Smart 4K TV, you don’t have to compromise – it’s simply the best. Crystal clear colour HDR powered by HDR10+, just as directors and movie makers would want. Targeted sound is also a huge bonus of this TV, ensuring that whatever you watch, you get the best quality possible. View Deal

Samsung 55In UE55TU7020KXXU Smart 4K TV – £479 £399

Made for movies, this is the same television as the above but in a slightly larger screen size. So whatever your living room size or capabilities, there’s a television in the Argos Cyber Monday sale for you. View Deal

Samsung 32 Inch UE32T4307 Smart HD TV – £199 £169

Get clear HD picture quality with high-quality images no matter what you’re watching. The HR Ultra Clean View offers a sharper picture while you catch up on all your favourite programmes from Disney+, Netflix and more, all with the touch of a button View Deal

Argos’ Cyber Monday kitchen appliance deals

Bush BRC100DHMSS 100cm Dual Fuel Range Cooker – £599.99 £549.99

We love this Bush cooker, not only for its unique and sleek design but as it’s split over four sections, you have 178 litres of cooking space at your disposal, along with an 8 zone gas hob. There’s also a digital display, timer and a handy internal light. View Deal

Bush BRCP90ESS 90cm Electric Range Cooker – £649.99 £549.99

With 103 litres available, this is the deal addition to a family kitchen. Not too big, while also offering enough cooking space for big dinners, the 90cm electric range cooker gives plenty of space for everything you need to do. View Deal

Indesit EcoTime IWC71252W 7KG Washing Machine – £199.99 £179.99

Make light work of the washing with 7kg capacity, 1200rpm and specialist wash programs. Simple and effective, there’s currently 10% off this washing machine from Indesit in the Black Friday Argos sale. View Deal

And did we mention the exclusive Argos recycling service? That’s right! If you purchase an appliance from Argos, they’ll offer to take your own one away for you and recycle it. They’ll even disconnect it safely for you if it’s an integrated appliance or any kind of cooker for a set cost too, so you don’t have to worry about anything – apart from choosing which one of their amazing deals you like the sound of the most.

Argos’ Cyber Monday toy deals

LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Building Set – £25 £15.50

Kids are free to build their own vehicles and so much more with this classic collection of LEGO bricks in 35 different colours. The set contains 484 pieces, including windows, eyes, almost 20 different tires, wheel rims, a green baseplate and so much more! View Deal

LEGO Friends Friendship Bus Toy with Swim Pool – £65 £43

This fabulous set features a holiday bus with 5 different areas of play, including an open rooftop with a slide, a kitchen, swimming pool, tent and repairs stand. Three mini dolls are also included and the top deck slides back for easy access to the living deck below. View Deal

Argos’ Cyber Monday homewares and furniture deals

Save 25% on Christmas candles and fragrances

Get in the festive spirit with 25% off classic Christmas candles with a twist. The Christmas Spice Gel Candle (pictured) has LEDs that light up when the candle is lit. View Deal

WORX WR130 300 M2 Landroid Robotic Lawnmower – £600 £450

Complete with Anti-Collision, Find My Landroid and Voice Control, this is the ultimate hands-off lawnmower for smaller gardens. It lets you stay in warm while the work gets done with quick and agile movements, far superior to other robot mowers on the market. View Deal

Lifetime Outdoor Storage Box – £170 £150

Get over 500L of storage in this box, guaranteed to last for as long as you need it. The controlled spring-hinge means you can open the lid as wide as you want and it won’t slam, it’s also weather resistant and water resistant with UV-protected panels. View Deal

WORX WG505E Trivac Leaf Blower and Vac – £90 £50

Save £40 on this powerful leaf blower and vacuum, now only £50. So as autumn is now coming to a close and the leaves are falling off the trees, you can keep your garden neat and tidy with 335 km of blow speed and 3000 watt power at your fingertips. View Deal

How much is Argos delivery – and how long does it take?

Argos offers three different types of delivery: Standard, Next Day or Named Day, all costing £3.95 for smaller items and from £6.95 for large products. Standard delivery on large kitchen appliances is free, however, and from under £9 for next day delivery. Argos offers standard delivery from Monday to Saturday and seven days a week for the other options.

Can I return items?

If you’ve made a decision a little too hastily or something isn’t quite right, then Argos has a 30-day return policy that means you can send your items back after Cyber Monday without any issues. Any returned items must be taken back with proof of purchase, the item must be unused, in its original condition and in a resalable condition. If you received any additional free items with your product, these must also be returned.

After that refunds normally take 5 to 30 days if they’re not able to go through immediately, depending on how you paid in the first place.