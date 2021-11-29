We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cyber Monday toy deals have not disappointed this year with some of the years predicted best-sellers hitting the savings line up.

When it comes to buying top toys for Christmas – whether they’re bought from supermarkets, Facebook sells or the Amazon top toys list – it’s all about saving as much as you can where you can – and that’s where we come in.

From Lego to L.O.L, Paw Patrol or board games, we’ve found the best Cyber Monday deals on the best toys, across the board. Happy savings!

Best Cyber Monday Toy Deals for 2021

1. Fire 7 Kids tablet



Age suitability: From 3 to 7

The Fire 7” Kids Tablet scores highly with parents seeking a budget-friendly gadget for their child, and for good reason – it certainly packs in a lot of features. It offers 16 GB of storage, 7 hours of battery life, Fire For Kids Unlimited, and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which means access to popular apps, games, audiobooks, and content from channels like Disney and Nickelodeon. The price has been reduced by 50% for a limited time, going from £99.99 to £49.99.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £99 £49.99 (SAVE £50)

2. Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) + Just Dance 2022

Age suitability: Suitable for all ages but some controls may be difficult to handle for those under 6 years.

As Cyber Monday toy deals go the Nintendo Switch is our top toy deal every year for one reason; every year the deals just get better. This gaming console is ideal for up to four players and can even be used in TV mode, meaning that you can play the game on your television through the Switch. In 2021, Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch in classic neon Red and neon Blue with best-selling game Just Dance 2022 at a bargain price! It really is a great and fun way to get the whole family dancing along to the top hits of the year.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £329.98 £273.99 (SAVE £55.99)

Related products:

Nintendo Switch Red/Neon Blue & Animal Crossing New Horizons – £299 (SPECIAL OFFER)

Complete with the Nintendo Switch in Red and Neon Blue, this package includes the Animal Crossing New Horizons game. One of the most popular games of 2020, it’s sure to be a winner for those who missed out on Christmas last year. View at game

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart, 3-months membership, Stealth Switch accessories & Minecraft Nintendo Switch – £294.96 £279.99 (SAVE £14.97)

Another amazing Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal. This Nintendo Switch set contains the console with the Mario Kart Deluxe Bundle, Minecraft game and various accessories to keep your device safe. View at argos 3. Invert FS2 Stunt Scooter

VIEW ON HALFORDS | £125 £66 (SAVE £59)

In the time of coronavirus, scooters have become the number one way to get around. This neo chrome scooter is the ideal combination of speedy and safe, with a solid rear brake and smooth handling capabilities. It’s perfect for just cruising around or knocking out tricks with deck inserts, 25mm grind rails and high rebound tyres. You can also buy a bundle for £93 which includes a helmet and knee pads. Related products: Invert FS1.5 Mini Glow Stunt Scooter – £70 £42 (SAVE £28)

Save almost £30 on this glow-in-the-dark scooter, perfect for whizzing around on dark evenings. Suitable for ages 5 and over, it has reinforced steel forks with cut outs, a two bolt handlebar clamp and a rear foot brake. Equally as great for a casual ride as it is for doing tricks. View at halfords Zinc Black Folding T-Motion Tri Scooter – £50 £40 (SAVE £10)

Argos currently have a good 20% off all their scooters for Black Friday. This Zinc scooter is perfect for younger riders, 3-years and older. It has a solid rear brake for quick stopping, an anti-slip and folds for easy storage – and it has light-up wheels! View at halfords 4. Theo Klein Miele Toy Kitchen Age suitability: 3 years + Every child needs a toy kitchen – and this one from Miele via Amazon is one of the best! It’s made of high-quality wood and contains everything that any aspiring chef could need. Included is an oven, microwave, removable sink and cookware made of metal and wood. Ideal for any child who loves to play, there’s also a unique battery-powered hob with sound and two different light functions. If you like these, check out our round up of the best wooden kitchen toy deals – where you can make huge savings!

VIEW AT AMAZON | £165.44 £76.67 (SAVE £88.77)

Related products:

My Little Chef Kitchen Play Set – £47.99 £29.68 (SAVE £18.31)

This kids’ Kitchen play set comes with so many different accessories, including utensils, play food and even additional appliances. It has a battery operated light, sound functions and creates realistic cooking-related sounds and lights that kids will just love. View at amazon

Teamson Kids Florence Wooden Kitchen for Kids – £97.74 £68.99 (SAVE £28.75)

A colourful, retro, wooden alternative to the above. This Teamson wooden kitchen is almost £30 off in the Amazon Black Friday sale. It includes a cordless phone, spatula and three plastic shakers as well as a built-in toy clock. View at amazon

You can also buy additional Morphy Richards-designed toy appliances for the toy kitchen and a range of plastic fast food accessories from Amazon.

5. Bing Mini House Twin Pack Playset and Figure

Age suitability: 12 months and upwards Based on the much-adored TV show Bing, this bright and vibrant playset comes complete with figurines of characters from the CBeebies show and play-sized versions of Bing and Pando’s house. This set will not only score you major brownie points in the eyes of a child, but will also help to stimulate their minds and encourage imaginative play, so it’s a win-win! VIEW AT AMAZON | £48 £24 (SAVE £24) 6. Peppa Pig 2 In 1 Tea Trolley

Age suitability: From 3+ Peppa Pig is a firm favourite among children, and this Peppa-themed 2 in 1 tea trolley will provide hours of fun for the little ones in your life. This colourful set contains all the items needed for a tea party including a teapot, milk jug, cups, saucers, and a serving tray. It’s been reduced by a massive 50%, dropping from an original price of £40 to £20. VIEW AT ARGOS | £40 £20 (SAVE £20)

7. Hasbro Gaming Mouse Trap Suitable 6 years+, this classic family board game comes from the makers of the Cranium game. The aim of Mouse Trap is to move around the board, collecting and stealing cheese from other players. But! Watch out for the mouse traps that are also on the board. To win, be the first player to collect six cheese wedges. VIEW AT AMAZON | £24.99 £18.99 (SAVE £6) Related products: Hasbro Hungry Hipps Board Game – £19.99 £12.99 (SAVE £7)

Another classic family game also on offer from Hasbro, this Hungry Hippos game will test reaction times as players try their best to snap up the golden marbles. Suitable for those 4-years and over. View at amazon Hasbro Monopoly Classic Board Game – £23.99 £12.59 (SAVE £11.40)

This has got to be one of the best family games, it’s a holiday must-have board game. Buy up various properties, streets and landmarks in London with this classic edition. View at amazon 8. LEGO Marvel The Guardians’ of the Galaxy Ship Set

Credit: Zavvi

Age suitability: 14 years +

Blow your teens mind with this amazing Guardians of the Galaxy spaceship! Includes Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor and Chitauri warrior LEGO® minifigures, plus cool weapons and accessories. And what a saving – don’t miss out on this bargain! Use code: Cart10 for an extra £12.80 off! VIEW AT HAMLEYS | £134.99 £127.99 (SAVE £7) Related products:

LEGO Marvel Black Panther Dragon Flyer – £17.99 £14.99 (Save £3) | Zavvi

Position the 4 movable wings forward, backward, up and down to perform risky stunts at max speed. Look out for the Chitauri warrior’s blaster! View Deal

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop – £34.99 £29.99 (Save £5) | Very

Take kids inside Doctor Strange’s cellar and into battle with a monster bug with this action-packed Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home playset. View Deal

9. LOL Surprise Clubhouse Playset Age suitability: 6 years + As Cyber Monday toy deals go this is a biggy! Predicted as one of the top toys this year. In a world where babies run everything it’s no surprise that this set – along with with 40+ Surprises and 2 Exclusives Dolls – will be a bestseller this this year. Young fans will be blown away to find this under the tree this year. VIEW AT AMAZON | £54.99 £47.99 (SAVE £7)

Related products:

L.O.L Surprise! Dance Machine – £35.99 £29.99 (Save £7) | JD Williams

Age from 4 years and up any young L.O.L fan will adore getting their groove on to this dance machine. It also comes complete with exclusive doll – Dancebot. This transforming 3-in-1 car has real working headlights which flip up to shine a black light and reveal a neon surprise! View Deal L.O.L Surprise! OMG magic Movie Studios – £139.99 £109.99 (Save £30) | JD Williams

Age from 4 years and up your L.O.L fans will be blown away with the new 12 dolls they get in this set. Including 2 OMG fashion dolls, 6 LOL Surprise dolls, 2 Pets and 2 Lil Sisters – a full cast and crew for each movie you produce! View Deal

10. Barbie’s Dreamhouse Dollhouse

Age suitability: 3 years +

Bag yourself the ultimate Cyber Monday toys deal! This is Amazon’s bests seller, and with over 1400 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars its easy to see why. Measuring at an impressive 3 feet tall and 4 feet wide it features 3 stories and 8 rooms. Because of this if offers all-angle play, a working elevator and pool with slide, Barbie will LOVE this! And so will any child unwrapping on Christmas day. VIEW AT THE AMAZON | £309.99 £221.71 (SAVE £88.28)

Related products: