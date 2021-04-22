We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cookery fans wondering who is on Celebrity MasterChef 2021 are in for a treat after 20 stars have been announced for this year's show.

Celebrity MasterChef is back for 2021, with 20 celebrities confirmed to battle it out in the kitchen to be in with the chance of impressing judges with their tasty dishes.

If you watched the final of MasterChef 2021 you will know that making it to the final is not easy, let alone being crowned MasterChef winner like Tom Rhodes. Last year saw Irish author and YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf named winner of Celebrity Masterchef 2020 for his three-course menu which featured a starter of Monkfish scampi, a Beef fillet with port shallots main, and an edible floral dessert of white chocolate fondant with rhubarb.

And now the 20 celebrities will be putting their best cookery skills to the test for returning to a slimmed-down Gregg Wallace and John Torode, whose wife once revealed what he refuses to cook, over six weeks as they tackle a new series of food challenges.

Former Loose Women panelist Katie Price, 42, who has just got engaged to boyfriend Carl Woods will be taking part, alongside Dancing on Ice 2020 winner Joe Swash, 39, and former TOWIE star Megan McKenna, 28.

Katie wrote on Instagram, ‘It has been said that I could burn a cup of tea….this should be interesting 🤣🍽🥗 @bbcone @masterchefuk’ to confirm the news with her fans. Who couldn’t wait to see ‘Ommmggg I can’t wait,’ one person exclaimed.

And Joe Swash told his Instagram followers “So excited to be on Celebrity MasterChef”.

The BBC One show, set to air later this year, will also star Melanie Sykes, 50, Strictly dancer Johannes Radebe, 33, Blue’s Duncan James, 43, and Penny Lancaster, 50.

Series editor Katie Attwood said, “This year’s line-up promises a huge amount of humour and entertainment. Lockdown has proved productive for our famous faces’ culinary skills and we are set to see some exceptional talent and astonishing dishes as the celebrities swap their day jobs for a spot in the MasterChef kitchen.”

Actress Su Pollard, 71, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, 35, and The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant, 48, are also among the celebrities who will take part in the upcoming series.

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay, 24, comedian Munya Chawawa, 28, and actresses Rita Simons, 44, Melissa Johns, 31, and Michelle Collins, 59 also have their chef work cut out for them along with the Repair Shop’s Will Kirk as well as ex-England footballer Dion Dublin, 51, and journalist and author Gavin Esler, 68.

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox, 50, and Happy Monday’s Bez, 57, will also be hoping to impress with their culinary skills.

Over the challenging weeks, the celebrities will not only have to wow Gregg and John, but they will also have to tickle the tastebuds of some renowned chefs including Tom Kerridge, Nisha Katona, Nieves Barragan Mohacho, and more appearing as special guest judges.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestants:

The full list of contestants are Katie Price, Megan McKenna, Joe Swash, Melanie Sykes, Penny Lancaster, Kem Cetinay, Johannes Radebe, Duncan James, Su Pollard, Nabil Abdulrashid, Patrick Grant, Kadeena Cox, Bez, Dion Dublin, Will Kirk, Rita Simons, Michelle Collins, Melissa Johns, Gavin Esler, and Munya Chawawa.

Meanwhile, Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, promised ‘the standard of cooking is like nothing we’ve seen before’ as she teased, “Celebrity MasterChef is one the highlights of the British summertime schedule and this series is as entertaining and charming as ever. The 20 brave celebrities are joined by a host of chefs at the top of their game in brand new tasks which makes this year feel extra special.”