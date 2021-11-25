Black Friday baby deals 2021: top savings on prams, pushchairs, baby monitors, breast pumps and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From prams and pushchairs to car seats and cot beds, we highlight the best Black Friday baby deals on offer during the biggest sale of the year.

This year’s Black Friday baby deals look great. There are significant price drops on absolutely everything from breast pumps, baby monitors, and highchairs to baby carriers, baby walkers, and toys. The price-slashing has already begunand both huge high-street names and small, independent brands and are offering big discounts and price-matching other retailers.

To make the most of Black Friday baby deals and bargains, think about the ‘big ticket’ items you know you’re going to need to buy within the next 12 months. If you’re expecting a baby, now is the time to buy your pram or pushchair, and snap up a premium baby monitor for a fraction of the usual price. If your little one will be moving from a Moses basket or bedside crib to a cot or cotbed, it’s worth buying during Black Friday. Are they likely to outgrow their car seat and be ready for the next stage seat? Are you returning to work after having a baby and considering investing in a better breast pump? Note down the items you’re likely to need, and keep a close eye on this page for updates on the best deals on the parenting products we recommended snapping up throughout Black Friday 2021.

Shopping for something in particular? Our roundup includes the following best Black Friday baby deals – jump down the page to the section you need:

Whether you’re looking to save £100 on an Elvie breast pump or just browsing for baby bargains, here are the best Black Friday baby deals for 2021.

Best Black Friday baby deals – at a glance

These retailers are already offering brilliant Black Friday baby deals and bargains galore:

Best Black Friday pram deals

Suitable from birth, these prams deals are worth taking advantage of if you’re expecting a baby or thinking of upgrading a worn-out set of wheels.

Strada Complete Pushchair Bundle – £1,439 £849 (SAVE £590) | Mamas & Papas

This complete pushchair bundle consists of nine different items including the rocking carrycot and the award-winning Aton 5 Car Seat plus the car seat base – a total bargain for everything you need to get out and about with your baby. View Deal

Candy Lime Pushchair and Carrycot – £675 (SAVE £75) £750 | Amazon

This bundle includes the iCandy Lime Lifestyle Pushchair and Carrycot plus a matching change bag and the cosy Duo Pod footmuff – everything you need to take you from birth to toddlerhood and beyond. It folds compactly for easy storage and has an integrated ride-on board for a toddler. View Deal

Silver Cross Wayfarer – £695 (SAVE £295) £400 | Amazon

Strikingly stylish, this premium pram comes with a bamboo-lined carrycot that’s suitable for occasional overnight sleeping. It’s suitable from birth and converts to a pushchair for little ones weighing up to 22kg, with a reclinable, reversible seat. It’s also compatible with the Silver Cross Dream and Simplicity Plus infant carrier car seats to create a travel system. View Deal Graco Transform 2-in-1 Pushchair – £200 (SAVE £40.05) £159.95 | Amazon

This is a super versatile pram that converts to a pushchair with no need to store a bulky carrycot once your baby outgrows it – just convert the seat unit. It’s excellent value for money and the perfect pushchair if you’re looking for something super affordable or even a spare set of wheels to keep at the grandparents’ house. View Deal

Mamas & Papas Flip XT2 6pc Essentials 2in1 Pushchair Stroller with Carrycot (pre-order) – £ £1,080.00 (SAVE £70.04)

Pre-order this mega travel system bundle and you’ll have everything you need ready for when your 2022 baby arrives! We love the dual-position pushchair seat – so you can choose which way your baby faces – and the fact that it reclines flat for comfy naps on the go. View Deal

Best Black Friday pushchair deals

With comfy seats and nippy wheels, these pushchair deals are perfect for curious toddlers keen to take in the world around them

Ocarro Shadow Grey Pushchair 8 Piece Complete Bundle Including Cloud Z Car Seat – £1,730 £1,079 (SAVE £651) | Mamas & Papas

A cracking bundle deal on an award-winning pushchair that wowed our reviewer in our recent consumer test. Her verdict? It looks, feels and handles like a luxury item. And now it’s a bargain price! View Deal

My Babiie MBX4 Billie Faiers Signature Range Pushchair – £149.99 £89.95 (SAVE £60.04) | Online4Baby

We love this lightweight stroller designed by Billie Faiers – and we love this price! It has all-round suspension and a seat with multiple recline positions. It also folds compactly so it’s great for travel use. View Deal

Maclaren Quest lightweight compact umbrella stroller – Amazon | £250 £109 (SAVE £141)

This lightweight stroller is the perfect holiday pushchair. It’s suitable from birth until your baby weighs 25kg, and has a 4-position reclinable position seat, an extendable UPF 50+ hood with a viewing window, and all-wheel suspension. Grab it now while there’s 56% off! View Deal

Silver Cross Reflex – £275 £184.95 (SAVE £90.05)| Amazon

Suitable from birth until your baby weighs 25kg, this compact Silver Cross pushchair has an extra roomy seat, a memory foam head cushion, and an ergonomic backrest to support your baby’s neck and spine. It’s ideal for extra comfort when travelling or if you need a lighter set of wheels for a growing toddler. View Deal

Best Black Friday car seat deals

You can’t put a price on safety but there’s no need to pay over the odds for your child’s next car seat with these Black Friday car seat deals.

Britax Romer BABY-SAFE 2 i-Size Infant Carrier – £200 £149 (SAVE £51) | Uberkids

Suitable from the day your baby is born until they weigh 13kg, this infant car seat is R129 i-SIZE compliant so you can keep your baby in the safest rear-facing position until your little one is around 15 months old. View Deal

Joie Stages Baby to Child Car Seat – £150 £109 (SAVE £41) | Mamas & Papas

With side-impact protection to support your baby’s head, lower back and hips, this car seat can be used both rear and forward-facing from birth until your child is seven years old, so it’s excellent value for money. View Deal

Silver Cross Balance i-Size Car Seat – Amazon £225 £163.99 (SAVE £61.01)

This multistage iSize Group 1/2/3 child car seat is suitable for toddlers from around 15 months old all the way up to children aged12 years. With an adjustable headrest, four recline settings and deep memory foam for added comfort, it’s a brilliant buy if you’re looking for a car seat to last until your child no longer needs to use one. View Deal

Cosatto All in All + Baby to Child Car Seat – Amazon | £275 £184.95 (SAVE £90.05)

This is an extended rear-facing + 0+/1/2/3 Isofix car seat that’s suitable from birth all the way up 36kg or when your child is around 12 years old. At this price, it’s incredible value for money for the only car seat you’ll ever need. View Deal

Best Black Friday breast pump deals

Baby gear can get seriously expensive so bag a Black Friday bargain and treat yourself to something special with the cash you save!

Elvie Double Electric Breastpump £ 499.00 £399.20 (SAVE £100) | Mamas & Papas

We’re huge fans of this silent, wearable breast pump which makes expressing much easier for breastfeeding mums. With £100 off, this is a great time to invest in it. View Deal

Lansinoh 2-in-1 Double Electric Breastpump £165 £129.99 (SAVE £35.01) |Amazon



A versatile hospital-grade double electric pump that can be used as either a single or double pump. It has three different pumping modes and eight suction levels so you can adjust it for maximum comfort and efficiency. View Deal

Philips Avent Natural Comfort Breast Pump and Bottle – Amazon | £40 (SAVE £21.51) £18.49

This is brilliant value for a manual breast pump from a trusted brand. If you’re expecting a baby, this is a good buy to pop in the cupbord – no matter how you plan to feed your baby. And if you’re breastfeeding and want to express now and then, this pump is the perfect option. View Deal

Medela Swing Flex Single Electric Breast Pump – Amazon | £50.85 (SAVE £107) £89.14

A cracking price on one of the top-performing electric breast pumps. It’s a compact and highly portable pump, which mimics a baby’s natural sucking rhythm to make for a comfortable experience for mums. It has variable phases and vacuum levels so you can get the settings just right. View Deal

Best Black Friday Baby Monitor deals



There’s no better time to buy a baby monitor than Black Friday. You can get a premium monitor for the price of a basic model with these deals.

Owlet Duo – Cam and Smart Sock 3 – Amazon | £389 £272 (SAVE £117)

We recently reviewed this smart baby monitor for our official guide to the best baby monitors. It seriously impressed our consumer tester. Gadget lovers will find this fascinating – it can track your baby’s heart rate, oxygen level, and sleep trends. The data is streamed in real time to your phone using the free app. View Deal

Angelcare Ac327 3-in-1 Baby Movement Monitor with Video – Amazon | £199.99 (SAVE £51.04) £148.95

This is a brilliant price on one of the top-performing video baby monitors – it’s also top of Amazon’s most wished-for list. For peace of mind, it sounds an alarm if there is no movement detected from your baby after 20 seconds. It has a large LED screen with night vision functionality and temperature display, as well as digital zoom and pan features on the camera. View Deal

Best Black Friday sterilizer deals

Whether you’re preparing for a new arrival or upgrading your feeding kit, these steriliser deals are worth getting excited about.

NUK First Choice+ Baby Essentials for Newborn – Amazon | £115.99 (SAVE £38.90) £77.09

Included in this set is everything you need for feeding a newborn – the Vario Express steriliser, four bottles, the Thermo Express warmer, a brush for cleaning your bottles and a dispenser for storing formula milk. You can sterilise up to six baby bottles at a time in just six minutes. View Deal

Tommee Tippee Advanced Steri-Dry Electric Steriliser and Dryer – Amazon | £89.99 (SAVE £34.99) £55

This steam steriliser kills viruses and 99.9% of bacteria without the use of chemicals. It has three different settings to choose from and can hold up to six baby baby bottles – they don’t have to be Tommee Tippee ones, either. It also keeps your items sterile for up to 24 hours if you keep the lid closed. View Deal

Best Black Friday highchair deals

Someone’s hungry! If it’s time to think about weaning, it’s time to think about choosing a highchair.

Graco Swift Fold Highchair – Amazon | £120 (SAVE £35.05) £84.95

If you’re short on space in the kitchen or tired of tripping over the legs of your highchair, this is the perfect solution. You can fold it with one hand and it’s ultra slim and compact for easy storage between meals. It has nine different heigh settings and is suitable from six months until your little one weighs 15kg. View Deal

Noodle Supa Highchair Queens Breakfast 2 – Cosatto | £119.95 (SAVE £50) £69.95 | Cosatto

This gets our vote as the cutest highchair in town. Cosatto prints are a riot of colour to cheer up even the fussiest of eaters. We reckon your little soldier will happily climb into this when it’s time for some grub. And what a bargain! View Deal

Best Black Friday bedside crib / Moses basket deals

If you’re preparing for a new arrival, get their sleeping arrangements sorted with these offers.

Nuby Sleep by Me Crib – Amazon | £125 (SAVE £24.69) £100.31

Suitable from birth until your baby weighs 9kg (around six months old), this bedside crib has 20% off for Black Friday. The side panel zips down for cosleeping and the whole thing stores compactly for travel use. Musical features include lights, lullabies, white noise and soft vibration to help soothe your little one to sleep. View Deal

Chicco Next2Me Air Bedside Crib – Boots | £189 (SAVE £50) £139

A safety harness is included with this crib to attach it securely to your bed. It has six different height settings and can be used as a side-sleeper when you zip away the side panel. It can also be used as an independent crib with the side zipped up. Swivel wheels make this a brilliant option for travel use. View Deal