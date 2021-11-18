We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From Black Friday baby deals on car seats to iCandy Black Friday baby deals, we have the inside scoop on the best parenting products worth buying during this year’s biggest shopping event.

The Black Friday baby deals are set to be good this year when it comes to baby products. We’ve already had a heads up from several big baby gear brands about the mega Black Friday deals they’ll be offering. They’ve sworn us to secrecy but as soon as we’re allowed to talk, we’ll update this page with the best deals on car seats, prams, breast pumps, baby monitors, and more. Expect price drops on everything from prams and car seats to toys and TVs. Also. factor in that both small, independent brands and huge high-street retailers will be price-matching.

Some good news; we’re here to help you make the most of Black Friday baby deals and bargains for parents. First, think about the ‘big ticket’ items you know you’re going to need to buy. Will your little one need a cot bed next year? Are they due to move into the next stage car seat within the next 12 months? Or are you returning to work after having a baby and considering investing in a better breast pump? Note down the items you need, and keep a close eye on this page for updates on the best deals on the parenting products we recommended snapping up on Black Friday.

Jump down to the following sections:

Black Friday pram deals

Black Friday pushchair deals

Black Friday car seat deals

Black Friday baby monitor deals

Black Friday bottle sterilizer deals

Black Friday breast pump deals

Black Friday highchair deals

Black Friday Moses basket and crib deals

Which retailers are offering early Black Friday baby deals?

Save up to 50% at Mamas and Papas

Up to 70% off at Baby Planet

Save up to 50% and buy 1 get 1 free at Boots

Save up to 70% on strollers at Cosatto

Big reductions on baby toys at Disney and Hamleys

Black Friday bundle savings at Ickle Bubba

Huge discounts on big baby brands at Very

Discounts on cots at Wayfair

Best early Black Friday baby deals at a glance

Best Black Friday pram deals

Ickle Bubba Eclipse

Eclipse Travel System £849 £679 (SAVE £200) | Ickle Bubba

Available as an all-in-one bundle with an infant carrier car seat and carrycot included or as a pushchair and carrycot combo, this stylish, versatile pram will take you and your little one from birth to toddlerhood and beyond. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Surprisingly compact

✅ Excellent manoeuvrability on all terrain

✅ Superbly comfortable seat ❌ Raincover is tricky to fold

❌ Bubba Board is a little narrow



The Ickle Bubba Eclipse travel system gets our vote as one of the best travel systems you can buy right now. And we have it on good authority that there’ll be some bargains to be found on it this Black Friday.

This is a stylish and practical pushchair for growing families. There’s a built-in Bubba Board so older siblings can catch a lift. The fabrics are soft and luxurious and it’s available in a range of sophisticated colors – choose from Silver Grey, Graphite Grey, Midnight Blue, or Jet Black. Other nifty features include a telescopic handle, an extendable UPF 50+ hood, puncture-proof tyres, and memory buttons so you can quickly attach and release accessory fittings.

The Ickle Bubba Eclipse is available as an all-in-one bundle, with either the i-size Mercury car seat or the Group 0+ Galaxy rear-facing car seat included. Alternatively, if you don’t plan to attach a car seat to the pushchair frame, go for the Eclipse 2 in 1 with pushchair and carrycot combination.

Ickle Bubba Eclipse Travel System – £849 (SAVE £200) £679 | Ickle Bubba

iCandy Lime

iCandy Lime £750 | John Lewis

We’re hoping to see a price drop on this during Black Friday. The iCandy Lime gets our vote as the best premium pushchair you can buy. The complete bundle includes the pushchair and reversible seat unit plus the carrycot, changing bag, and footmuff. It also comes with rain covers, car seat adaptors, and elevator adaptors. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Stylish design

✅ Carrycot suitable for overnight sleeping

✅ Integrated ride-on board for toddlers ❌ The carrycot feels quite big for a newborn

We voted the iCandy Lime the best premium pushchair in our recent guide to the best pushchairs. Although there are no Black Friday iCandy Lime deals on yet, we strongly suspect there will be – and we’ll update this page as soon as we do.

As well as being a high-quality pushchair that’s built to last, it makes an excellent travel system for first-time parents. You can adapt it as your family grows so it’s ideal for a first baby if you’re hoping to have another child at some point. In our 5 star iCandy Lime review, our parent tester found it stylish yet sturdy and really manoeuvrable on rough terrain – perfect for muddy winter walks in the park or woods. She also loves the integrated ride-on board but her favourite feature is the carrycot because it can be used for overnight sleeping.

The iCandy Lime is available to buy as a bundle, meaning you get the pushchair (with a reversible seat) plus the carrycot, a changing bag and a cosy footmuff. Also included in the bundle are adaptors so you can attach a compatible infant carrier car seat to the frame, and elevator adaptors so you can adjust the parent-facing seat to bring your baby closer to you. Compared to other travel systems, which can be heavy and/or bulky, the iCandy Lime folds compactly. That makes it ideal for popping in your car boot or storing at home without constantly tripping over it.

The bundle is available at John Lewis in black, charcoal grey, and navy blue, priced at £750.

These colours, as well as the taupe, are also available at iCandy at £750.

Best Black Friday pushchair deals

Mamas and Papas Airo

Mamas & Papas Airo £399 £249 (SAVE £150) | Mamas & Papas

This lightweight, stylish pushchair is the perfect set of wheels for urban life. It’s easy to fold and compact enough into small car boots as well as overhead luggage racks. View Deal Pros Cons ✅ Easy to carry

✅ Compact

✅ Lie-flat seat ❌ Best for urban use

In our Mamas and Papas Airo pushchair review, we named it the perfect lightweight set of wheels for city-living parents. It’s also a brilliant buy if you’re looking to replace a heavy travel system with a ‘nippier’ pushchair for a growing toddler. And if you’re planning adventures and contemplating a lightweight buggy to help make light work of travelling with a baby, it’s just the thing. If you can snap this up for a good price on Black Friday, you won’t regret it.

The Airo is the lightest pushchair by Mamas & Papas. Lots of brands make bold promises about how light their buggies are but we’ve tested this so we can say with confidence that you can easily carry it up a set of steps at the train station. We love how compact it is when folded too – ideal for popping out of the way on a tube or train and brilliant for stashing in a small car boot or narrow hallway when it’s not in use.

The Airos is suitable from birth, which is another feature we love. Lots of lightweight, travel-friendly pushchairs aren’t suitable for babies under six months but this one will take you from birth all the way into toddlerhood and beyond. The Mamas and Papas Airo comes in five colourways – Black, Black/Rose Gold, Grapefruit, Grey Marl, and Mint.

Mamas and Papas Airo – £399 (SAVE £150) £249 | Mamas & Papas

Silver Cross Reflex Quartz

Silver Cross Reflex Quartz £275 £250 (SAVE £25) | Amazon

With a lie-flat seat recline, airflow backrest and a newborn head hugger, this is a good choice if you’re looking for a sturdy but light stroller that’s suitable for use from birth. You can attach a Silver Cross infant carrier car seat to create a travel system. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Sturdy and smooth to push

✅ Luxurious, comfortable seat

✅ Extendable sun canopy

❌ Less compact than other strollers

❌ The basket is tricky to access, especially with the seat reclined

The Silver Cross Reflex Quartz is a really robust, dependable stroller that’s also suitable from birth and can convert to a travel system if you wish to attach a Silver Cross infant carrier car seat. It’s often the case that the best travel systems don’t make the best nipper buggies but we’d happily put our newborn infant in this and equally choose it for a growing toddler.

In our buying guide to the best pushchairs, our parent reviewer found that her seven-month-old baby was especially happy in the Silver Cross Reflex Quartz. A plush, padded newborn insert and the supportive backrest seemed to make him extra comfy. And that led to some long naps and very happy walks with they were testing this stroller.

There are certainly narrower and lighter pushchairs out there. But this is ideal as a robust run-around for daily life with a little one. If you’re not planning to fold it on public transport or carry it up a flight of steps, it’s a reasonably light and compact buggy that will see you through the pushchair years. If you’re looking for a buggy you can keep in the car or use daily on the school run that offers a smooth ride and that little bit extra in terms of comfort, the Silver Cross Reflex Quartz is a great buy. And if you can bag it for a bargain on Black Friday, that’s a bonus!

Best Black Friday Car Seat deals

Joie Stages car seat

Joie Stages £150 £109 (SAVE £41) | Mamas & Papas

This versatile multi-position child car seat can be used from birth all the way up to age seven. You can use it in both rear-facing and forward-facing modes, keeping your child in the safer rear-facing position up to age four. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Suitable from birth

✅ Covers multiple car seat stages

✅ Rear-facing until age four ❌Some parents prefer seats for each stage



The Joie Stages car seat is suitable from birth up until your little one is seven years old so it offers good value over the years. You won’t need to replace it when your baby outgrows each car seat stage. It’s effectively three seats in one, sometimes described as a Group 0+/1/2 car seat. It can be used in both rear-facing (up until your little one weighs 18kg) and forward-facing (from 9-25kg) modes. This means you can keep your child in the safest rear-facing seat position right the way up to age four.

It has side-impact protection and the frame is reinforced with steel. The inner cushions are removable to create more space in the seat as your child grows. Correct installation of car seats is vital for your child’s safety and protection, and the Joie Stages car seat is straightforward to secure in your car, thanks to color-coded instructions. It also has a multi-height headrest and harness system that’s easy to alter with one hand. There’s no need to uninstall the seat or rethread the five-point harness. That’s a really handy feature for those times when your child seems to grow overnight!

Joie Stages Baby to Child Car Seat – £150 (SAVE £41) £109 | Mamas & Papas

Britax Romer BABY-SAFE 2 i-Size Infant Carrier

Britax Romer BABY-SAFE 2 i-Size Infant Carrier £200 £149 (SAVE £51) | Uberkids

This iSize can be attached to compatible pushchair frames to create a travel system and is suitable for use from birth until your baby weighs 13kg, which is typically around 15 months old. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ iSize (meets very latest safety regulations)

✅ Life-flat functionality

✅ Newborn inset ❌ Only suitable up to 15m



This iSize infant carrier car seat can be used as part of a travel system and has lie-flat technology so your baby can benefit from the most comfortable, ergonomic position whilst in the car. We love that that the shoulder straps and lying position adjust automatically when you alter the headrest, and the newborn insert is a lovely extra for added comfort. You can install it using your vehicle’s seatbelt or use it with a compatible car seat base. It’s also compatible with many pushchair brands to create a travel system – including selected Babyzen, Babystyle and Bugaboo pushchairs. Just don’t forget to buy the necessary adaptors which are sold separately

B ritax Romer BABY-SAFE 2 i-Size Infant Carrier – £200 (SAVE £51) £149 | Uberkids

.

Best Black Friday Baby Monitor deals



Angelcare AC320 Baby Video Monitor

Angelcare AC320 Baby Video Monitor £159.99 (SAVE £60) £99.99 | Mamas & Papas

This video baby monitor comes with everything required to monitor your baby for full peace of mind during daytime naps and at night. Two-way talkback makes it easy to soothe your baby without having to enter the room. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Two-way talkback

✅ Pan and zoom features

✅ Large LED screen ❌ No movement sensor pad



Angelcare baby monitors never fail to impress parents. I’ve been a consumer writer and baby gear expert for 8 years and I’ve never asked a parent to review an Angelcare monitor and not had glowing feedback. For practicality and peace of mind, Angelcare is hard to beat. Check out our guide to the best baby monitors.

This particular monitor has a host of handy features for parents keen to keep a close eye on their baby. There’s two-way talk-back, so you can soothe your little one back to sleep without entering the room, and infrared night vision for those dark, wintry nights when you can barely see in front of your face. Digital zoom and pan functionality make it super easy to keep track of your baby’s every movement. It also has a large LCD screen and displays the temperature of your baby’s room on the parent unit – so useful for making sure your little one is cosy at night.

The range is good at 250 metres and you can add an extra nursery unit if you wish (sold separately) so it’s ideal for keeping tabs on siblings in separate rooms. You can also choose whether to have the Nursery Unit wall-mounted or set on a tabletop.

Angelcare AC320 Baby Video Monitor £849 | (SAVE £60) £99.99 | Mamas & Papas

VIEW NOW AT MAMAS AND PAPAS | £99.99

HelloBaby HB32 Wireless Video Baby Monitor with Digital Camera

HelloBaby HB32 Wireless Video Baby Monitor with Digital Camera £69.99 | Amazon

This is a brilliant value video baby monitor that does everything premium models can do and more – it even has musical functionality to soothe your baby to sleep. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Musical features

✅ Temperature display

✅ East to use ❌None that we can find



The reviews on this baby monitor captured our attention. In 2,996 ratings on Amazon, buyers have given it 4.5 out of stars and 72% of reviewers rated it the full five stars.

You can pair the receiver with up to four cameras to keep tabs on more than one room at a time, although only one receiver is included.

It’s another video monitor that has two-way voice talk functionality so you can sing or speak to your baby via the monitor without stepping foot in their room. This is an especially useful feature for soothing a little one back to sleep at night if they wake easily but don’t actually need feeding or a nappy change. Our favourite feature is the option to play up to eight different lullaby tunes to help settle your baby back to sleep. The camera has zoom-in functionality and infrared night vision so you can clearly see your little one on even the darkest of nights.

There’s also a temperature display so you’ll know if your baby needs an extra blanket on a chilly night. Unlike some baby monitors, you don’t need a PhD to operate this, thanks to chunky, easy-to-use buttons.



HelloBaby HB32 Wireless Video Baby Monitor with Digital Camera £69.99 | Amazon

Best Black Friday Sterilizer Deals

Tommee Tippee UV Baby Sterilizer and Baby Bottle Dryer



Tommee Tippee UV Baby Sterilizer and Baby Bottle Dryer £150 | Argos

We’re hoping for a good Black Friday deal on this UV sterilizer and bottle drier. It makes light work (no pun intended) of sterilizing and drying your baby’s bottles and feeding equipment. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Easy to use

✅ Versatile settings

✅ Fast and efficient ❌Some parents prefer electric sterilisers



If you’re in the market for the best bottle sterilizer, we think it’s worth considering this one from Tommee Tippee. Ultraviolet (UV) light kills 99.9% of micro-organisms including 99% of harmful germs as well as bacteria, mould and viruses, so it’s a highly effective way to sterilise your baby’s bottles and feeding accessories. No more fiddling about with cold water sterilising tablets or fiddly electric gadgets.

This particular steriliser has four different modes of functionality to choose from so you can adjust the settings to suit your needs. It can sterilise and dry six baby bottles in 60 minutes and you can store sterilised items in here safely for up to 24 hours until you’re ready to use them. The UV bulb is energy-efficient and long-lasting so you can expect to get around 6000 hours of use out of it. That’s a lot of sterilising.

Tommee Tippee UV Baby Sterilizer and Baby Bottle Dryer £150 | Argos

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Kit

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Kit £159.99 (SAVE £94.99) £65 | Mamas & Papas

This is a mega deal on everything you need for feeding your baby, from the steriliser and bottle warmer to the bottles and teats. Whether you plan to bottle or breast feed, it’s well worth snapping up. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Super fast and efficient

✅ A full set – everything is included

✅ Excellent value ❌Compatible with Closer to Nature bottles



Here’s another must-have item that we’ve already spotted in the Mamas and Papas Black Friday sale. The Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set contains everything you need for bottle-feeding your baby in one handy package. The Advanced Steam Steriliser sterilises up to six bottles in just five speedy minutes, and is effective at killing 99.9% of germs.

The Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set features 8 Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature baby bottles which have a breast-like teat that flexes to help make mixing between breast and bottle feeding easier. Also included is the food and bottle warmer plus milk storage pots and insulated bottle bags so you can keep a freshly warmed feed close at hand ready for your baby to drink.

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Kit £159.99 (SAVE £94.99) £65 | Mamas & Papas

Black Friday Breast Pump Deals

Elvie Electric Breast Pump

We’re big fans of the Elvie breast pump and in our recent buyers’ guide to the best breast pumps we named it the best premium breast pump you can buy. It’s expensive but we think it’s worth every penny.

Elvie Double Electric Breastpump £ 499.00 £399.20 (SAVE £100) | Elvie

We’re hoping to spot some deals on the Elvie single breastpump too but if you’re likely to use the double, now is the time to go for it. Our parent reviewer called the Elvie a game-changer and we think it’s the best breast pump you can buy. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Truly hands-free

✅ Fits easily into your life

✅ Easy to control ❌ Fiddly to position

❌ Shields warp easily

❌ Expensive



In our Elvie breast pump review we covered why this wearable breast pump is such a game-changer for busy breastfeeding mums. Small enough to fit neatly in your bra and quiet enough to make expressing at work an actual possibility, it was an instant hit with our tester.

There are seven different levels of intensity and – our favourite feature – you can adjust them via your smartphone. Yes, really. If you’re shopping for a breast pump and can afford to spend a bit more on a premium pump that makes expressing breastmilk virtually hassle-free, we think the Elvie breast pump is a brilliant investment. A double version of this pump is also available to buy.

Elvie Double Electric Breastpump £ 499.00 (SAVE £100) £399.20 | Elvie

Lansinoh 2-in-1 Double Electric Breastpump



Lansinoh 2-in-1 Double Electric Breastpump £165 £129.99 (SAVE £35.01) |Uberkid

This is a cracking price for a double electric breast pump – definitely worth snapping up while stocks last. You can choose whether to use it in single or double mode and it’s ideal for travel use or even taking to the office. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Highly versatile

✅ Variable suction settings

✅ Both battery and mains operated ❌A little fiddly to clean



If you want to snap up an early Black Friday deal on an electric breast pump, we’d recommend going for the 2-in-1 double electric breast pump from Lansinoh. We reviewed a different breast pump by Lansinoh for our recent buying guide on the best breast pumps and it’s a brand that mums trust and rate.

The beauty of this particular breast pump is that you can use it as a single or double pump. Also, you can choose between plugging it into the mains or powering it with batteries for use away from home. We love that flexibility. It also has an LED display and two different suction phases which you can vary to suit you. It comes with two bottle stands plus two sets of silicone breast cushions. Finally, a tote bag is included. So handy for travel use!

Overall, the reviews are impressive. In a total of 1,485 ratings, Amazon customers awarded this breast pump 4.3 out of five stars, and 68% of customers gave it the full five stars. One new mum described it as a vital piece of equipment and wrote: “As a mum of 6, I have pretty much tried and tested every baby product on the market. This breast pump is, in my opinion, a must-have piece of equipment for any mum going down the breastfeeding/expressing route.”

That’s not all. The happy customer added: “It is, by far, superior to any other breast pump – and I have used many! The design is comfortable and leak-free. The ability to replicate the different stages of sucking makes for better milk production. And it is relatively quiet and easy to clean. Also, I suffer from engorgement and have had mastitis and this has been an amazing help.”

Lansinoh 2-in-1 Double Electric Breastpump £165 (SAVE £35.01) £129.99 | Amazon

Best Black Friday Highchair Deals

Cosatto Noodle 0+ Highchair

Cosatto Changing Bag and Footmuff Bundle Wild Thing £100.01 (Save £25.01) £34.95 | Cosatto

Little ones will love climbing into this colourful Cosatto highchair for mealtimes. It folds compactly for easy storage and has a removable tray and PVC lined seat cushion so it’s a doddle to clean up after even the messiest of meals. View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Wipe-clean seat

✅ Bold, colourful prints that children love

✅ Folds compactly for easy storage between meals ❌We can’t think of one!



We love Cosatto for its bold colours and striking prints. We’re huge fans of the Cosatto Noodle 0+ highchair. The washable PVC-lined seat cushion makes this highchair mega easy to clean after mealtimes. And the removable washable tray is one of those handy features that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. You can pop the top tray in the dishwasher on an eco setting. As well as making tidy-up time easier after meals, you can remove the tray to bring the highchair closer to the table. That means your little one can feel included and practice their social skills during family mealtimes.

The Cosatto Noodle 0+ highchair folds away compactly. This makes it a brilliant choice if you’re short on space and want to reclaim your kitchen once your little one finishes eating. But our favourite feature is the reclining cradle mode. The highchair is suitable from birth. It has a luxurious padded newborn liner for babies aged 0-6 months. This means you can safely pop your little one here when you’re feeding the rest of the family. Overall. this is a brilliant buy if weaning is on the horizon.

Noodle 0+ Highchair Strictly Avocados £124.96 ( Save £25.01) £99.95 | Cosatto

Best Black Friday Moses basket and crib deals

Natural Knitted Moses Basket, Mattress, and Stand

Natural Knitted Moses Basket £144.90 £124.95 (SAVE £19.95) | The Little Green Sheep

This beautiful palm leaf Moses basket comes with the chemical-free mattress and folding stand included. All that’s left to add is the bedding – and the baby! View Deal

Pros Cons ✅ Looks beautiful

✅ Light and portable

✅ Stand folds neatly for storage ❌ A little less roomy than other Moses baskets

We picked the Little Green Sheep Natural Knitted Moses Basket as the best premium Moses basket in our recent roundup of the best Moses baskets. It’s easy to see why. This is a woven natural palm leaf basket with an organic cable-knit knitted liner. It comes with a natural, chemical-free mattress.

Our parent reviewer loved it from the moment it arrived and described it as very chic. She thinks it looks a little bit Scandinavian in design. It’s also very light. This means it’s easy to move from room to room. And if you’re short on space. the wooden stand folds away compactly for easy storage.

The chemical-free Little Green Sheep mattress (28 x 74cm) is included in this deal. That’s worth £59 on its own. The Moses basket is suitable for babies from the day they’re born until around three or four months old. If organic and chemical-free baby products are your bag, this is definitely the Moses basket for you. The Black Friday deal is a good ‘un.