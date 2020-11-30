We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As any family knows, having a baby can be expensive at the best of times! So take a look at some of these winning Cyber Monday baby deals and get great discounts on everything you need for a little one.

From baby essentials like cots and car seats to baby sleep aids and more, there are some of the incredible Cyber Monday deals for this year. Retailers like Amazon, my 1st years, Mamas and Papas, John Lewis and many more are knocking down their prices as we speak to save parents some serious money.

GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour says: “When it comes to baby deals, the best way to bag a bargain is to know exactly what you’re shopping for before you start scrolling. It’s easy to end up buying baby gear you don’t really need because it looks like an incredible bargain – but if you don’t actually need it or won’t end up using it, it’s not. My advice is to upgrade well-loved items of baby gear that you already find useful.”

Cyber Monday cot and travel cot deals

Finding the best cots and sleeping spaces for a newborn is undoubtedly one of the hardest decisions that a new parent makes. Will you go for a moses basket or a classic cot? Are you considering co-sleeping with your child and want a cot to help? Whatever the sleeping arrangements you’ve decided on, with so many products and brands on the market, we’re convinced that there will be a flood of savings to come on every type of basket, cot or crib going.

Amburgey Cot Bed with Mattress – £145.99 £128.99

Brighten up any nursery with this colourful cot, also available in grey and white. Comes with an aloe vera mattress that is naturally antibiotic, and a hady storage drawer. View Deal

Chicco Next2Me Magic Side Sleeping Crib – £239 £219

This sleeping crib comes with its own travel storage bag, a safety harness kit for attaching the crib to any bed and its own Chicco Next2Me Magic mattress. It’s the latest side sleeping crib in the brand’s award-winning range. View Deal

Tutti Bambini Katie Space Saver Sleigh Cot Bed – £249 £179

The beautiful Tutti Bambini Katie Space Saver Sleigh cot has been on many new parents’ wish lists. Suitable for babies from birth up to four years old, it’s got an adjustable base and teething rails, so they’ll be protected through the early years. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Iris 2-in-1 Compact Travel Cot – £159 £114.95

Be quick with this brilliant deal, as it’s only live for a couple more hours! Save over £44 on this unique travel cot that looks great, while also being safe and practical for your baby. View Deal

Boori Alice Cotbed – £296 £269.10

It’s all about style with the Borri Alice Cotbed, as it features a smooth, understated design with minimal detailing. It makes a wonderful addition to both modern and traditional nurseries because of this. It’s also made from solid wood and has open-end panels. View Deal

How to choose a cot or travel cot

“I recommend looking at deals on bedside cribs and Moses baskets as you’re likely to find these reduced,” says GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour. “I can’t recommend bedside cribs highly enough. They’re smaller and more compact than cots so they take up much less space in your bedroom, and they can really help make the early weeks if night feeds and nappy changes that little bit easier. The safest place for your baby to sleep during the first six months is in a cot, crib or Moses basket in the same room as you. After that, you might want to think about moving your baby into a cot or cotbed in a separate bedroom. It’s a good opportunity to shop for a cot or cot bed even if your baby isn’t yet ready for one – or not even born yet – as you could make a significant saving by buying this pricey piece of baby gear.”

“A cotbed is good value for money because you won’t need to replace it with a junior bed when your baby is ready (usually around three years old) to move on from a cot to sleeping in a first bed – you just convert it to a bed. If you’re hoping to have another baby in the not-too-distant future, it’s worth considering whether you might want to re-use your cot for a new baby. In which case, avoid a cot bed so your little one won’t feel turfed out of it to make way for a younger sibling. And never re-use a cot mattress – always buy a new mattress for a new baby.”

Best Cyber Monday pram deals

The brilliant thing about pushchairs these days is that there are so many to choose from! If you’re a runner and you want to take baby for a spin, there’s specially designed running prams that make sure you never have to slow down, while keeping your child safe and comfortable. If you’ve got limited space to store the buggy, there’s pushchairs that fold down to half the size so you don’t have to worry about space ever again. Whatever your pushchair-related plans, we’ve already got notice of some amazing Cyber Monday baby deals to see you through to the check-out!

Acro Lightweight Buggy – £189 £99

This buggy folds compactly, making it the ideal choice for parents who want to travel light. But it’s also got a multi-position recline, allowing baby a comfy ride every time and has a 5-point harness to keep them safely tucked in. View Deal

Armadillo Folding Pushchair – £249 £179

A spacious pushchair with a compact one-hand folding mechanism, making it the ideal buggy for city strolling. It includes a chassis, seat unit, chest and crotch pads, shopping basket, cup holder and rain cover. View Deal

Cybex Balios 2 in 1 Pushchair Bundle – £889.80 £599

This lush kit includes a pushchair, car seat, seat base, footmuff, adaptors and a cup holder. It’s the complete set for new parents with its 2-in-1 function, suitable for kids all the way up to 4 years old. View Deal

Discovery Max Stroller – £159.00 £129.00

This is a great deal on a quality brand. Available in various shades, it includes a luxury soft quilted seat liner, footmuff, cup holder & rain cover as well as a full rain cover. View Deal

Stomp V4 i-Size Travel System with Isofix Base – £749 £649

The complete package, this bundle includes a pushchair, carrycot, car seat, changing bag and mat – as well as raincover, footmuff and seat liner. Well worth the price and a great saving View Deal How to choose a pram or pushchair “A clever way to pick up a Cyber Monday pram deal is to look at last year’s models instead of the very latest prams – it’s pretty unlikely that a pram or pushchair brand is going to offer a significant discount on its very latest offering, but if you don’t mind last season’s colourway or a line that has since been updated, you can pick up a serious pram deal,” says GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour. “As always when it comes to buying a pram, think about your physical environment (city living vs country walks) and your lifestyle (always in the car vs walking everywhere) and read the product description carefully to be sure it’s a suitable match. Cyber Monday pram deals often seem to include travel system ‘bundle’ offerings, where you get the pram frame and upright pushchair seat with accessories included such as a carrycot and car seat, and sometimes even extras like a change bag. “While a bundle looks expensive at first glance – I used to think I could buy a second hand car for less than the price of some prams – these tend to offer excellent value for money when you factor in what the cost would be of buying all the items separately. When it comes topram deals, the biggest savings are often to be had on premium brands – think Silver Cross, iCandy, Bugaboo and Cybex – but don’t overlook other brands who often offer excellent pram deals on Cyber Monday.”

Best Cyber Monday Moses basket deals

Some new parents choose not to buy a Moses basket but opt for a bedside crib instead. Others go straight to putting their baby to sleep in a cot from day one. We love a Moses basket because of how much flexibility it gives you – you can easily carry it from room to room so your baby can nap throughout the day without being far from your side.

Moses baskets aren’t overly expensive so the savings you can make on Cyber Monday aren’t huge, but you could well pick up a top-of-the-range Moses basket for the usual price of a budget brand. Cyber Monday is the perfect time to bag yourself a Moses basket deal.

White Company Classic Moses Basket

£90 Now £72 A classic yet modern design. Comes with an airflow hypoallergenic mattress and comfy deep padding. Super-strong and durable, assembled on delivery. View Deal

The Shnuggle Dreami Moses Basket and Curve Rocking Stand – £134.95 £104

There’s over £30 to be saved on this moses basket that has breathable 3D mesh covers and a ventilated base for good airflow. It’s also super easy to quickly change it from a fixed to rocking position and folds up for easy storage. View Deal

Mamas & Papas Moses Basket in Star/Stripe and White/Grey – £89 £44.50

What’s not to love about the super-soft material on this moses basket from Mamas & Papas. There’s a lovely star and stripe print detail on the basket as well, making it an adorable addition to any sleeping and living environment. View Deal

Chicco Baby Hug Air Crib – £199 £159

For a unique twist on the classic Moses basket, we love this Chicco Baby Hug Air Crib. It’s not only sleek and stylish but its 4-in-1 solution serves a whole host of baby’s need from birth right up to three years old. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday breast pump deals

Breast pumps can get really costly but they’re absolutely indispensable if you’re breastfeeding, giving you the option to express your breastmilk so a friend or relative can help with feeding your baby. Cyber Monday is the perfect time to pick up a premium breast pump for a fraction of the normal price. These are the items we’ve also got our eyes on in the hopes of some good deals on breast pumps:

Elvie Single Breast Pump – £249.99 £199.99 The Elvie pump is coveted by mums as it’s a silent, wearable electric pump that can be connected to an app for additional features. It’s the pump completely designed for modern lives as the Elvie makes it possible to pump anytime, anywhere – easily. View Deal What to consider when buying breast pump GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour says: “A breast pump is a useful buy if you’re pregnant, regardless of how you plan to feed your baby. Feeding your baby is an unpredictable process, so popping a breast pump in the cupboard before your baby is born makes good sense. It means someone else can feed your baby while you catch up on sleep, and enables you to relieve sore breasts by expressing some milk. “The best breast pumps are the ones that are the easiest to clean and reassemble – no-one with a newborn baby wants to spend ages putting fiddly pieces back together – so factor that in when you’re shopping for Cyber Monday breast pump deals. And if you’ve ruled out the Elvie Pump – my favourite – as being too expensive, this could well be the time to treat snap one up.”

Best Cyber Monday baby carrier deals

Cyber Monday is a brilliant time to buy a baby sling or carrier. These can be costly items but there were savings to be had last year on almost every brand of baby carrier or sling. Take a look at these baby carrier deals online right now…

BabyBjörn Move Mesh Carrier – £119.99 £95.99

There’s built-in back support, a waist belt and padded shoulder straps included in this carrier for good pressure relief, along with airy mesh fabric to keep you and baby at a good temperature. View Deal

What to consider when buying a baby carrier

“A baby carrier is a practical alternative to a pushchair, leaving your hands free while your baby gets to enjoy being close to you,” says GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour. “Nowhere is off limits with your baby in a carrier – you can easily reach places that might be more challenging to take a pushchair, from muddy walks to dashing round the supermarket.

“Even dropping an older child to nursery can be easier without bringing a pushchair along. A baby carrier can be especially useful if your baby suffers from colic or reflux or generally settles best in your arms, as you can offer closeness and comfort whilst still having your hands free. Premium baby carriers are often pretty affordable on Cyber Monday but when they’re gone, they’re gone. So don’t dither if you find a good baby carrier deal.”

Best Cyber Monday baby bouncer deals

A baby bouncer is a must-have baby product by our reckoning. It’s indispensable for those moments when you need somewhere safe – and entertaining – to pop your baby while you nip to the bathroom or make a quick cup of tea. Baby bouncers are popular items on Cyber Monday so do some research to see which one would suit you best, and then be quick to snap one up.

Joie Serina Swivel Natures Alphabet Seat – £119.99 £99.99

The two-way reclining seat is one of the best features of this set, as it comes with vibration and sounds for a restful nap time. It also plays 5 classical lullabies and has 5 nature sounds to soothe baby while they’re swaying. View Deal

Rockout Rocker Ellie Elephant £49.99 £39.99

We love modern and funky elephant print, which includes an adorable soft toy. With three positions, your little one will be in total comfort. Helpfully, it can also be folded completely flat for easy storage. View Deal

Apollo Bouncing Cradle with Animal Silhouettes – £79 £49

Perfect for nap time, this bouncing cradle can play four different lullabies. It also had a vibration and movement setting to mimc mum’s heartbeat. View Deal What to consider when choosing a baby bouncer GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour says: “Until you’ve used a baby bouncer, it can be difficult to convey just how handy they are. But you can’t put a price on the perfect spot to pop your little one when you need to place them somewhere safe. Some baby bouncers are fairly basic and designed to appeal to lovers of Scandi-chic, while others have lights, musical features and even movement features. Babies tend to love bouners with all those bells and whistles, so Cyber Monday is a good chance to splash out on a fancy one if you can find a good baby bouncer deal.”

Best Cyber Monday baby monitor deals

In the last few years, the baby monitor market has come on absolute leaps and bounds. It’s not only audio that can now warn you that your baby has woken up, some baby monitors are complete with video and even heat sensors! But arguably, the best part is that you don’t have to have to hand over an arm and a leg to get a top-of-the-range baby monitor, especially in the extensive amount of baby monitor deals that are set to be released in 2020.

Amazon in particular are offering some great Cyber Monday deals on baby monitors, including up to 55% off models from Victure, BOIFUN and Edith & George. Check out the best deals and discounts on baby monitors below.

BT Baby monitor 5000 £99.99 £79.99

A sleek design baby monitor with all the key features including two-way talk back, temperature display function and remote pan and tilt. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday baby feeding deals

From bottles and teats to bottle warmers and sterilisers, the kit you need for feeding your baby can soon mount up. Happily, these items are always heavily discounted on Cyber Monday so make a list of what you need, and bag yourself some feeding bargains.

Hauck Alpha+ Wooden Height Adjustable Highchair – £84.99 £64.95

Not only are there great savings to be had with this deal, but this wooden high chair offers extra value. It grows with your child, so can be used for a longer period of time. With a five-point harness, it can be easily adjusted – and has a crotch strap and bumper bar. Available in various colours. View Deal

What to consider when buying baby feeding products

“If you’re expecting a baby and hoping to breastfeed, don’t leave baby feeding equipment off your shopping list,” says GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour. “Having the basic baby feeding equipment in the cupboard is a good idea, as it means you can easily opt to express your breast milk, ask a loved one to feed your baby, and even prepare a bottle of formula if you wish, without having to send someone out shopping for the necessary items first. And if you’re planning to use formula or are already bottle-feeding your baby, Cyber Monday is a good time to stock up on baby feeding items. Look for deals on bigger bottles and faster flow teats as well as more expensive pieces of kit like sterilisers and bottle warmers that can help make feeding your baby even easier and more convenient.”

Best Cyber Monday baby clothes deals

“One way to make the most of Cyber Monday baby clothes deals is to think about the next size or age bracket of clothes that your baby will be growing into,” says GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour. “Think about what season it will be when your baby has a growth spurt and goes up a size, too. Cyber Monday is a good time to pick up some items for your baby’s wardrobe for the coming year. And don’t forget that deals on baby clothes are handy when it comes to shopping for presents for expectant friends.”

Here are some of the best sites to visit for the best Cyber Monday deals on baby and kids’ clothes

Best Cyber Monday car seat deals

Buying a car seat for your baby can seem like an absolute minefield. There’s so much to get your head around! “When it comes to Cyber Monday car seat deals, it’s important to take your time before you buy,” says GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour. “Children must use car seats until they’re 12 years old or 135cm tall, and babies must use rearward-facing seats until they’re at least 15 months old,” explains Heidi. “A rearward-facing seat is safer than a forward-facing seat in the event of a collision so, ideally, you should keep your child in a rearward-facing car seat until she is at least four years old. Don’t move your child on to the next stage seat too early. Wait until your baby’s weight meets the maximum limit for your existing seat or until the top of your child’s head is level with the top of the car seat.”

Read our separate guide to the best deals on car seats.

Is Cyber Monday a good time to buy baby stuff?

Yes! You could save hundreds of pounds by waiting until Cyber Monday to buy ‘big ticket’ items for your baby. Think prams, pushchairs, cots, and car seats. The cost of smaller baby product items can soon add up too, but there are significant savings to be made on must-have baby products like bottle warmers, sterilisers, Moses baskets and baby carriers.

How do these deals compare to last year?

Prams and pushchairs: Last year, the Flip XT2 Six Piece Bundle from Mamas and Papas was reduced right down to £540 from the eye-watering price tag of £1,080. John Lewis also offered great baby deals on prams, with the Bugaboo Cameleon3 Plus Classic Complete Pushchair discounted from £819 to £737.10 and the iCandy Peach Satin Pushchair and Carrycot from went down from £999 to £899, saving shoppers just 10p under £100.

Cots and travel cots: At John Lewis in 2019, there was a site-wide 10% discount on all baby and nursery brands. This included cots, cribs and other baby furniture from the likes of Maxi Cosi, iCandy, Silver Cross, Babyzen and Snuz. We were particularly keen to see the top-tier Silver Cross West Port Cotbed was reduced to under £400.

While at Boots, there were discounts all across their range and see saw cots from the like of Tutti Bambini, Joie and East Coast reduce massively in price. So if you’ve got a newborn in the family, are looking to buy a cot for a loved one or just wanting to treat your baby to a new bed, there’s plenty to get excited about in the Cyber Week baby deals from Amazon, John Lewis, Boots and many, many more.

Baby clothes: In 2019, Very slashed the prices on their baby clothes so the Baby Boys Stripe & Grey Dungaree Outfit was reduced from £18 right down to £12 and the cute Bear sleep suits from Mamas and Papas had a discount of almost £10 as they were taken down from £22 to £13.50.

However, John Lewis arguably came out on top last year as they had massive discounts across their adorable Baby Joule range, which offers a range of clothes in different colours and styles. For example, the Baby Joule Peeker Polar Top which was reduced by a good £2 down to £11.95. The range would make fantastic gifts for new parents, as the unique designs might not be something they’d shop for everyday.