36 afternoon tea ideas

We’ve got plenty of inspiring afternoon tea ideas for you to select from including cupcakes, classic scones, and sandwiches too.
Our roundup of afternoon tea ideas range from easy recipes for beginners to intricate bakes for those that have more time. Whether you’d like to make an impressive Victoria sponge or you want to try your hand at making macarons from scratch, we’re sure you’ll find a recipe to suit your afternoon tea spread.
Afternoon tea is a British tradition that dates back to the early 1840s. Traditional afternoon tea composed of sandwiches (usually finger sandwiches) scones served with clotted cream and jam and a selection of sweet pastries and cakes to finish. All of which is served with a pot or two of tea.
Recreating afternoon tea at home is simple and can often work out cheaper than going to a restaurant or cafe for afternoon tea in the UK.
Things you will need to host afternoon tea:
- A tea set: Go for a matching set or a mixture of decorative plates to set the scene. Don’t have a set? Fake it by setting the table in all white pieces. Use matching napkins, or choose decorative paper plates to keep things simple.
- Teapot: No afternoon tea is complete without a classic teapot, which also makes for easy refills.
- Tea and other drinks including hot chocolate, coffee, or even fizz, if it’s a special occasion.
- Cutlery: You’ll need everything from a cake knife to teaspoons for spooning on the clotted cream.
- Napkins and doilies: Napkins for mess and doilies for decoration.
- Cake stand: Cake stands are a great way of showing off your bakes and making them look extra fancy. A large serving plate or even a chopping board would work just as well if you don’t have cake stands.
- Flowers: Make your spread look fresh and vibrant by adding pretty flowers to the mix.
- Menu: You could push the boat out and make your own afternoon tea menu to give an extra sense of occasion.
Browse through our collection of afternoon tea ideas and recipes below…
Afternoon tea ideas: Scones
Afternoon tea wouldn’t be afternoon tea without freshly baked scones. These sweet, buttery buns are so simple to make at home. Don’t forget the clotted cream and jam; they just won’t be the same without them. You could even go all out and make your own jam too.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Scones will look impressive perched on a tiered cake stand. Or you could go for the more rustic approach and serve them in a basket. Little pots for the cream and jam and some teaspoons will make your table look fancy.
Get the recipe: Fruit scones (pictured)
Get the recipe: Gluten-free scones
The extras:
Get the recipe: Homemade raspberry jam
Get the recipe: Homemade strawberry jam
Get the recipe: Homemade marmalade
Afternoon tea ideas: Éclairs
Chocolate éclairs have a soft, light pastry with a rich chocolate topping and creamy filling. Traditional served at afternoon tea, eclairs are a delicate pastry to enjoy after the sandwiches.
How to serve for afternoon tea: You could play around with the sizes of your éclairs and make little bite-sized ones so they're easier to eat.
Get the recipe: Chocolate éclairs
Get the recipe: Double chocolate éclairs
Afternoon tea ideas: Banana bread
Another delicious afternoon tea idea, a banana bake. Pick a banana cake recipe or a banana bread recipe as a great way to use up ripe bananas.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Slice your banana bread or cake into pieces and serve on a tiered cake stand. You could also pop them into cupcake cases to make them look prettier.
Get the recipe: Banana bread
Get the recipe: Banana cake
Get the recipe: Banana and walnut cake
Get the recipe: Banana sandwich cake
Afternoon tea ideas: Bundt cake
A simple bundt cake with really delightful and delicate icing is the perfect treat to go with your afternoon tea. Experiment with flavour combinations and use edible flowers to decorate it if you can.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Bundt cakes make a wonderful centrepiece so place on a cake stand and let people serve themselves.
Get the recipe: Prosecco, white chocolate and rose bundt cake
Get the recipe: Treacle bundt cake with limoncello drizzle
Get the recipe: Melting middle Cream Egg bundt cake
Afternoon tea ideas: Fruit loaf
Fruit cake is a fixture on afternoon tea menus and can be adapted to suit different tastes. We love a fruit loaf as it can be easily sliced and divided.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Fruit cake can be cut into mini bites or fingers, perfect for picking up.
Get the recipe: Fruit tray bake
Get the recipe: Classic fruit cake
Get the recipe: Low-fat fruit loaf
Get the recipe: Earl Grey fruit cake
Afternoon tea ideas: Whoopie pies
Whoopie pies are made with a soft, cookie-like dough and have been popular in America for many years now. They are perfect for afternoon tea as they can be eaten in just a couple of bites making them a great finger food option.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Experiment with different fillings and ask your guests to guess the flavours.
Get the recipe: Red velvet whoopie pies
Get the recipe: Whoopie pies
Get the recipe: Raspberry whoopie pies
Afternoon tea ideas: Muffins
Muffin recipes to bake at home, including raspberry and white chocolate muffins. Or experiment with a savoury muffin option, alongside sandwiches.
How to serve for afternoon tea: How cute would a basket of muffins look in the centre of the table?
Get the recipe: Raspberry and white chocolate muffins
Get the recipe: Banoffee muffins
Get the recipe: Blueberry muffins
Get the recipe: Mini raspberry and almond muffins
Afternoon tea ideas: Tarts
Tarts are easy to make and make a great afternoon tea choice. Opt for classics such as Bakewell tarts, custard tarts or mini raspberry and frangipane slices.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Don't forget a jug of cream, homemade custard or fruit as an accompaniment.
Get the recipe: Cherry Bakewells
Get the recipe: Custard tarts
Get the recipe: Mini raspberry and frangipane tarts
Get the recipe: Plum custard slice
Afternoon tea ideas: Biscotti
Biscotti, meaning biscuits in Italian, are perfect for dunking into tea once, twice or even three times without breaking into your cup. These brittle biscuits have a rich almond flavour and soften easily when dunked.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Serve biscotti with tea or coffee for dipping.
Get the recipe: Apricot and cranberry Biscotti
Get the recipe: Classic Biscotti
Get the recipe: Cherry and pistachio Biscotti
Afternoon tea ideas: Sausage rolls
Whether you opt for serve them in one or slice into minis, sausage rolls are a great savoury option. They make a filling replacement for sandwiches.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Cut into bite-sized pieces and present alongside the sandwiches as another delicious savoury option.
Get the recipe: How to make sausage rolls
Get the recipe: Vegetarian sausage rolls
Get the recipe: Honey and mustard sausage rolls
Get the recipe: Twisty sausage rolls
Afternoon tea ideas: Brownies
Gooey and rich, brownies are an easy crowdpleaser - especially served warm with a generous spoonful of clotted cream.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Just before your brownie traybake begins to cool, cut your brownies into squares or bite-sized pieces.
Get the recipe: Peanut butter swirl brownies
Get the recipe: Classic chocolate brownies
Get the recipe: Gluten-free chocolate brownies
Get the recipe: White chocolate and cranberry brownies
Afternoon tea ideas: Florentines
Florentines are made with almonds and often covered in chocolate. Our traditional recipe makes 16 which is ideal if you’re catering for a large number of people. These speedy sweet treats can be ready in just 20 minutes.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Pile florentines high in a basket or tin lined with white baking paper. You go one step further and turn your florentines into little presents and pop them in a gift box for each guest.
Get the recipe: Florentines
Afternoon tea ideas: Victoria Sponge
Victoria sponge cake makes the perfect centrepiece, sandwiched together with fresh cream and jam.
How to serve for afternoon tea: A large glass cake stand sitting in the middle of your table would do this cake justice. Serve with a cake knife, small forks and napkins, for those messy eaters.
Get the recipe: Classic Victoria sponge
Get the recipe: Mini Victoria sponges
Get the recipe: Afternoon tea cupcakes
Get the recipe: Passion fruit Victoria sandwich
Get the recipe: Classic Victoria sponge with white chocolate buttercream
Afternoon tea ideas: Sandwiches
Try dainty sandwich recipes for afternoon tea, including smoked salmon and coronation chicken fillings. Sandwiches are a great choice of savoury food to serve for afternoon tea. They’re cheap, quick and easy to rustle up in bulk.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Cut your sandwiches into elegant, rectangular or triangle-shaped slices, garnished with fresh herbs.
Get the recipe: Coronation chicken
Get the recipe: Smoked salmon and avocado sandwiches
Get the recipe: Tuna mayo sandwich
More sandwich recipes: 30 tasty sandwich fillings
Afternoon tea ideas: Chelsea buns
Our classic Chelsea buns recipe is so simple to make at home. They’re a bit fiddly but well worth the effort. These currant-filled Chelsea buns make a lovely tea-time treat so perfect for an afternoon tea.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Drizzle with some delicious royal icing and then stack on a round cake tower so they can be admired from all angles.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Chelsea buns
Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' chocolate and cherry buns
Afternoon tea ideas: Horlicks Loaf Cake
No afternoon tea party is complete without a tea loaf cake spread with a generous layer of butter. Get experimental and use use whatever tea you prefer.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Don't forget to put butter into a dish and pop it on the table so everyone can help themselves.
Get the recipe: Horlicks and prune loaf cake
Get the recipe: Classic tea loaf
Get the recipe: Cherry and coconut loaf
Get the recipe: Date and apple loaf
Get the recipe: Hazelnut loaf
Afternoon tea ideas: Shortbread
Tea and biscuits go hand in hand, that's why we think a shortbread recipe should be top of the list. Sprinkle with sugar and watch them disappear off the plate in seconds.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Layer the in a tin lined with white baking paper, so you can keep them fresh throughout the afternoon.
Get the recipe: Phil Vickery's cardamom shortbreads
Get the recipe: How to make shortbread
Get the recipe: Millionaire's shortbread
Get the recipe: Fudge shortbread
Afternoon tea ideas: Battenburg cake
Battenburg cake is very impressive bake that is well worth the effort. The marzipan outer layer will keep the cake fresh for a few days so you can make it in advance.
How to serve for afternoon tea: The best way to serve this sweet treat is by slicing it to reveal its pattern. Place individual slices on little plates or beside your cup of tea on saucers ready for your guests.
Get the recipe: Classic Battenburg cake
Get the recipe: Chocolate orange Battenburg cake
Afternoon tea ideas: Macaroon
Simple macaroons are made with egg whites and ground almonds to make them as light as air. Experiment with colours, flavours and fillings
too.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Macaroons are delicate little things so handle with care so they don't get crushed.
Get the recipe: Strawberry macaroons
Get the recipe: Basic macaroons
Get the recipe: Chocolate macaroons
Get the recipe: Tiramisu macaroons
Afternoon tea ideas: Lemon drizzle cake
A lemon drizzle cake makes the perfect option for afternoon tea as it’s light and airy with a zesty flavour. Pair with herbal tea to really enhance the flavour of the lemon.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Cut your lemon drizzle into slices and pop onto a tiered cake stand or large plate so that everyone can serve themselves. There won't be any left.
Get the recipe: Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake
Get the recipe: Low-calorie lemon drizzle cake
Get the recipe: Mini lemon drizzle cakes
Get the recipe: Elderflower and lemon drizzle cake
Afternoon tea ideas: Cheese scones
Swap classic scones for cheese scones instead to make your afternoon tea spread more savoury less sweet.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Serve simply with butter or opt for filling such as cream cheese, smoked salmon, sliced cucumber, or shredded chicken.
Get the recipe: Cheese and sweet chilli scones
Get the recipe: Watercress cheese scones
Get the recipe: Classic cheese scones
Afternoon tea ideas: Carrot cake
Carrot cake has a thick, cream cheese frosting and a lightly spiced sponge. Make in advance as it keeps well in a cake tin or wrapped in tin foil and add the frosting just before serving.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Cut into slices or squares and place onto a tiered cake stand with a variety of other mini bakes.
Get the recipe: Classic carrot cake
Get the recipe: Carrot and raisin loaf
Get the recipe: Carrot and pineapple cake
Get the recipe: Carrot cake tray bake
Afternoon tea ideas: Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies are a great option for kids, as you can make them as big or small as you like. They’re a handy afternoon tea idea as you can make them in advance too.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Pile cookies high in a tin or Kilner jar, or go one step further and turn your cookies into little presents by stacking three and tying them with a ribbon to take away.
Get the recipe: Salted pecan cookies
Get the recipe: Chocolate chip cookies
Get the recipe: Smarties cookies
Get the recipe: Vanilla cookies
Afternoon tea ideas: Flapjacks
Flapjacks are so quick and easy to make. To make basic flapjacks, all you need is oats, golden syrup, butter and sugar and once you've got the gist, you can experiment by adding apple and cinnamon or dried fruits.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Cut your flapjack traybake into little squares to make bite-sized pieces.
Get the recipe: Flapjacks
Get the recipe: Treacle flapjacks
Get the recipe: Seeded flapjacks
Get the recipe: Apple flapjacks
Afternoon tea ideas: Danish pastry
Danish pastries make buttery, sweet treats that flake in your mouth and melt on the tongue. Once you've got the hang of our basic step-by-step recipe, you can experiment with different flavours and fillings too.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Make your pastries the centre of attention by placing them on a board or large serving plate, but don't layer them as they are sticky and can get stuck together.
Get the recipe: Classic Danish pastries
Get the recipe: Raspberry jam stuffed Danishes
Afternoon tea ideas: Chocolate fudge cake
A luxurious chocolate sponge recipe will make you a popular afternoon tea host.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Serve the cake whole for maximum impact. Why not experiment with cake decoration and top with Maltesers or chocolate fingers?
Get the recipe: Chocolate fudge cake
Get the recipe: Gluten-free chocolate cake
Get the recipe: Mary Berry's chocolate cake
Get the recipe: Chocolate fingers cake
Afternoon tea ideas: Scotch eggs
Scotch eggs are a quick and easy savoury picnic snack that can be adapted to suit an afternoon tea spread. With our vegetarian version too - you can cater both meat and non-meat eaters in one.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Place in a fancy bowl or scatter amongst the sandwiches.
Get the recipe: Scotch eggs
Get the recipe: Vegetarian Scotch eggs
Get the recipe: Stuffing and mash Scotch eggs
Afternoon tea ideas: Iced buns
If you’re looking for an afternoon tea idea with a bit of flare, iced buns are a great shout. Bun recipes for everyone, including retro iced buns, hot cross buns and Chelsea buns. Perfect for both adults and kids.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Iced buns look their best topped with different colours and lined up for guests to help themselves.
Get the recipe: Iced buns
Get the recipe: Brazilian teatime buns
Get the recipe: Blueberry hot cross buns
Get the recipe: Chelsea buns
Afternoon tea ideas: Mousse
Mousse is a quick and simple afternoon tea idea. It can be made in advance and is often a refreshing little pick me up amongst the heavy cakes and pastries in a classic afternoon tea spread.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Opt for small, dainty glasses to give your mousse a real fancy afternoon tea feel. Don’t forget a teaspoon.
Get the recipe: Frappucino mousse
Get the recipe: Triple layer mousse
Get the recipe: Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots
Get the recipe: Irish cream pots
Afternoon tea ideas: Lamingtons
Lamingtons are bite-sized pieces of cake covered in chocolate and coconut. They are so simple to make that the kids can help you make them.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Line your Lamingtons on a board to show off their uniformity.
Get the recipe: Lamingtons
Afternoon tea ideas: Cupcakes
Cupcakes mean individual cakes for your guests so everyone is guaranteed to have at least one cake and they’ll be no squabbles. Try cupcake recipes with fondant figures or swirls of piped buttercream to keep it simple, yet impressive.
How to serve for afternoon tea: A tiered cupcake holder or cake stand will help you create a tower of cupcake.
Get the recipe: Basic cupcakes
Get the recipe: Tea party cupcakes
Get the recipe: Low-fat cupcakes
Get the recipe: Apple crumble cupcakes
Get the recipe: Lavender and honey cupcakes
Afternoon tea ideas: Fairy cake
Fairy cakes are easy to make and make a retro treat popular with kids and grown ups. They are smaller versions of cupcakes so are dainty enough to have as part of your afternoon tea spread.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Fairy cakes are so easy to personalise with individual decorations or perhaps an initial for each guest.
Get the recipe: Mary Berry iced fairy cakes
Get the recipe: Chocolate topped fairy cakes
Get the recipe: Lemon fairy cakes
Get the recipe: Walnut butterfly buns
Afternoon tea ideas: Cheesecake
Cheesecake can either make one centrepiece or individual pots, with a buttery biscuit base, creamy centre and topping of your choice. If you’re short on time opt for a no-bake cheesecake which you can make ahead and keep in the fridge until ready to serve.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Serve individual cheesecakes in shot glasses or espresso cups.
Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale’s easy Maltesers cheesecake
Get the recipe: GRaspberry ripple cheesecake
Get the recipe: New York baked cheesecake
Get the recipe: Mini cherry cheesecakes
Afternoon tea ideas: Rainbow cake
A rainbow cake is surprisingly easy to make and can be topped with a variety of toppings including buttercream, walnuts and
icing sugar. If you’re looking for an alternative afternoon tea idea, this is it.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Cake always goes well with a cup of tea, or why not try serving with hot chocolate for a change? Slice this colour cake into thin slithers and serve with a fork.
Get the recipe: Candice Brown's rainbow cake
Get the recipe: Rainbow layer cake
Get the recipe: Rainbow cake push-ups
Afternoon tea ideas: Rose and lemon turkish delight
These lovely Turkish delight squares are exactly that - a comforting sweet treat, delicious bite sized treats so perfect for an afternoon tea.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Serve in a dish or better yet a tall glass jar so your guests can see all the beautiful colours on display.
Get the recipe: Turkish delight rocky road
Get the recipe: Rose Turkish delight
Afternoon tea ideas: Falafel
If you’re looking for a savoury vegetarian option for afternoon tea falafel is a great choice. It takes just 5 minutes to prep and can be made the day before too.
How to serve for afternoon tea: Present your falafel on a bed of fresh salad leaves with a pot of hummus for dipping. You could also add toasted pitta bread fingers too.
Get the recipe: Homemade falafel
Get the recipe: Oven baked falafel bites