36 afternoon tea ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve got plenty of inspiring afternoon tea ideas for you to select from including cupcakes, classic scones, and sandwiches too.

Our roundup of afternoon tea ideas range from easy recipes for beginners to intricate bakes for those that have more time. Whether you’d like to make an impressive Victoria sponge or you want to try your hand at making macarons from scratch, we’re sure you’ll find a recipe to suit your afternoon tea spread.

Video of the Week

Afternoon tea is a British tradition that dates back to the early 1840s. Traditional afternoon tea composed of sandwiches (usually finger sandwiches) scones served with clotted cream and jam and a selection of sweet pastries and cakes to finish. All of which is served with a pot or two of tea.

Recreating afternoon tea at home is simple and can often work out cheaper than going to a restaurant or cafe for afternoon tea in the UK.

Things you will need to host afternoon tea:

A tea set : Go for a matching set or a mixture of decorative plates to set the scene. Don’t have a set? Fake it by setting the table in all white pieces. Use matching napkins, or choose decorative paper plates to keep things simple.

: Go for a matching set or a mixture of decorative plates to set the scene. Don’t have a set? Fake it by setting the table in all white pieces. Use matching napkins, or choose decorative paper plates to keep things simple. Teapot : No afternoon tea is complete without a classic teapot, which also makes for easy refills.

: No afternoon tea is complete without a classic teapot, which also makes for easy refills. Tea and other drinks including hot chocolate, coffee, or even fizz, if it’s a special occasion.

and other drinks including hot chocolate, coffee, or even fizz, if it’s a special occasion. Cutlery : You’ll need everything from a cake knife to teaspoons for spooning on the clotted cream.

: You’ll need everything from a cake knife to teaspoons for spooning on the clotted cream. Napkins and doilies : Napkins for mess and doilies for decoration.

: Napkins for mess and doilies for decoration. Cake stand : Cake stands are a great way of showing off your bakes and making them look extra fancy. A large serving plate or even a chopping board would work just as well if you don’t have cake stands.

: Cake stands are a great way of showing off your bakes and making them look extra fancy. A large serving plate or even a chopping board would work just as well if you don’t have cake stands. Flowers : Make your spread look fresh and vibrant by adding pretty flowers to the mix.

: Make your spread look fresh and vibrant by adding pretty flowers to the mix. Menu: You could push the boat out and make your own afternoon tea menu to give an extra sense of occasion.

Browse through our collection of afternoon tea ideas and recipes below…