This Amazon Prime Day, you can save loads on essential baby products from leading brands such as Maxi Cosi, Tommee Tippee and more!

Amazon Prime Day baby deals are an unmissable chance to get as much as 50% off baby essentials such as pushchairs, cots, car seats, carriers and more that will usually set you back hundreds of pounds.

Prime Day 2021 has arrived (Mon 21st and Tues 22nd June) and we’re already seeing discounts on big brands including Philips, Maxi-Cosi, Hauck, Fisher-Price, Silver Cross and more. As well as great discounts on the best car seats, best cots and more, there are also some fantastic Prime Day toy deals on kids’s games and big toy brands too.

GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour says: “When it comes to baby deals, it’s easy to end up buying baby gear you don’t really need because it looks like an incredible bargain – but if you don’t actually need it or won’t end up using it, it’s not. My advice is to upgrade well-loved items of baby gear that you already find useful.”

Amazon Prime Day baby deals 2021 – at a glance:

Baby prams, buggies and pushchairs Amazon Prime Day deals

Graco Breaze Lite Pushchair – £58.95 (SAVE £41.05)

This buggy will see your child through from birth to their third birthday and boasts an incredible 41% off this Prime Day. Weighing 6.5kg, it's nice and lightweight. Plus it's easy release front swivel-lock wheels are ideal for preventing any absent wandering.

Graco Evo Trio Pushchair, Carrycot and Car Seat Travel System – £209.95 (SAVE £90.05)

This bumper value deal gives you a pushchair, carrycot AND a car seat with a brilliant 30% saving. The package is perfect for busy parents on the go and even includes a zip-on apron and raincover for when the bad weather hits

Mamas & Papas Strada Pushchair – £498.30 (SAVE £200.61)

This stylish stroller from reputable brand Mamas & Papas is a high-quality, durable pushchair that is suitable from birth – thanks to it's handy multi-recline positions. We love how this buggy can also be folded down with one hand too. Sturdy and straightforward this is a steal with £200 off this Prime Day

Silver Cross Pop stroller – £139.99 (SAVE £55.01)

This luxe pushchair has a handy one motion fold and carry handle plus a Upf50+ sun protection hold for days when those powerful rays rear their head. Suitable from birth to 22kg (approx. 4 years)

Maxi-Cosi Adorra Baby Pushchair – £331.98 (SAVE £97.02)

At 43% off, this Maxi-Cosi pushchair is one of the best pre-Prime Day deals we've seen so far. Save nearly £200 on this lightweight stroller that comes with a practical shopping basket underneath and is also compatible with any Maxi-Cosi baby car seat.

Silver Cross Clic Stroller – £134.99 (SAVE £60.01)

Silver Cross is a go-to brand when it comes to pushchairs thanks to their tried and tested reliability, durability and great product quality. Despite being sturdy, this pram wins major points for practicality, because it can be put away using just one hand – handy if you've got to hold on to your little one with the other arm.

Silver Cross Pop Stroller – £139.99 (SAVE £55.01)

This compact and lightweight pushchair is suitable from birth up to toddlers (25kg), sitting upright to watch the world, or reclining to a lie-flat position.

Silver Cross Jet Black Travel Stroller – £225 (SAVE £50.00)

An ultra-compact stroller that folds down easily for travel. Suitable from birth up to toddlers (15 kg) with a higher seat position that reclines to lie-flat flip friendly brakes and a 5-point safety harness.

Cosatto Woosh 2 Pushchair – £135.21 (SAVE £64.74)

Ideal for little ones up to 26kg, the Woosh 2 compacts down nicely to allow for easy movement while being both roomy and secure.

How to choose a pram or pushchair

“A clever way to pick up a Prime Day pram deal is to look at last year’s models instead of the very latest prams – it’s pretty unlikely that a pram or pushchair brand is going to offer a significant discount on its very latest offering, but if you don’t mind last season’s colourway or a line that has since been updated, you can pick up a serious pram deal,” says GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour.

“As always when it comes to buying a pram, think about your physical environment (city living vs country walks) and your lifestyle (always in the car vs walking everywhere) and read the product description carefully to be sure it’s a suitable match. Prime Day pram deals often seem to include travel system ‘bundle’ offerings, where you get the pram frame and upright pushchair seat with accessories included such as a carrycot and car seat, and sometimes even extras like a change bag.

“While a bundle looks expensive at first glance – I used to think I could buy a second hand car for less than the price of some prams – these tend to offer excellent value for money when you factor in what the cost would be of buying all the items separately. When it comes to pram deals, the biggest savings are often to be had on premium brands – think Silver Cross, iCandy, Bugaboo and Cybex – but don’t overlook other brands who often offer excellent pram deals on Prime Day.”

Baby cots, bouncers and nursery furniture Amazon Prime Day 2021 UK deals

Tutti Bambini Sleigh Cot Bed with Drawer – £199 (SAVE £50)

Suitable from birth to four years old, this space-saving cot has an adjustable base, teething rail and an under-bed draw. We also love the sleigh design.

Maxi-Cosi Iora Co-Sleeper Bedside Crib – £249 (SAVE £69)

Suitable for newborns until a baby is 9kg, this bedside crib comes with a handy 'easy slide' function for accessing your baby at any time of day or night. As well as over 20% off the crib, this bundle from Maxi-Cosi also comes with a baby sleep tracker pad, which can be placed under the mattress to monitors your baby's heart rate, respiratory rates and sleep cycle.

Fisher-Price Roaring Rainforest Jumperoo – £79.99 (SAVE £25)

This adorable rainforest theme jumperoo will keep your little one entertained with 12 baby toys and activities that include music, lights and other sounds.

Easy to put up and pack away, this premium travel cot comes with a newborn insert so that you can use it from birth. We think the durable carry bag that comes with this travel cot is extra handy.

Baby feeding products and breast pumps Amazon Prime Day UK deals

Medela Swing Electric Portable Breast Pump – £66.26 (SAVE £73.73)

The Medela Swing Flex Electric Breast Pump is so small and light that you can pop it in your change bag – perfect for travel use and expressing on the go.

Tommee Tippee Electric Breast Pump – £94.64 (SAVE £40.36)

This top-rated electrical breast pump has been lab-tested – and is proven to be significantly quieter than other leading breast pumps on the market. With 60 minutes of full charge, it can also be powered by a USB power unit, giving mum much more flexibility. Five massage and nine express settings available to stimulate milk flow.

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set – £53.99 (SAVE £106)

This comprehensive Tommee Tippee set contains everything you need to get started with your baby's feeding schedule. Including a super-steam electric steriliser, baby bottle and food warmer and eight baby bottles in assorted sizes.

Tommee Tippee Prep Day and Night – £109.99 (SAVE £25.01)

Baby bottles will be ready in 2 minutes with this sleek machine. With sleep-friendly volume controls and a nighttime glow, it's also perfect for night feeds

Tommee Tippee Steriliser and Dryer – £47.99 (SAVE £42.00)

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a fighting chance against this Tommee Tippee Steriliser – killing them with 99.9% efficiency. Available with £42 off this Prime Day, this set has space for up to 6 bottles and can both sterilise and dry them in one 40-minute cycle.

Tommee Tippee Anti-Colic Feeding Set – £59.99 (SAVE £24.20)

Make the most of this INCREDIBLE £110 saving on TT's Anti-Colic feeding set this Prime Day. The set comes with a steriliser, bottle & food warmer, 2 insulated bottle bags, 4 anti-colic bottles and 4 anti-colic teats, a bottle and teat brush, milk powder, a soother and 1 pair of teat tongs.

Tommee Tippee Newborn Bottle Starter Set – £13.99 (SAVE £25)

This baby bottle set is great value with £21 off for the next 48 hours. Featuring 2 baby bottles with slow flow teats, 2 medium flow teats, a bottle and teat brush and 2 soothers – we can't believe the contents you get for just over a tenner.

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set – £53.99 (SAVE £106)

Snap up a HUGE saving on this ultimate Tommee Tippee feeding set exclusively for Prime Day. Mums-to-be can find everything they need for feeding time in this handy set that has bottles, teats, insulating bottle bags, plus a steriliser and bottle brush too.

Fisher Price Terazzo Highchair – £39.99 (SAVE £20.00)

This high-chair beauty boasts all the features of a full-sized highchair but at a more manageable size. Designed to fit most dining and restaurant chairs, the adjustable chair has 3 different recline positions and 2 differing height positions to accomodate your baby as they grow. The tray is also detachable and dishwasher-safe. Snap it up with over £10 off this Prime Day.

Graco Swift Fold Highchair – £79.95 (SAVE £40.05)

This highchair is a steal with over £40 off this Prime Day. The swivel chair has 9 different height adjustments to choose from and can be folded down with one simple hand motion. Perfect for use for little ones to big kids (6 months +)

Maxi-Cosi Minla Baby Highchair – £155 (SAVE £24.00)

This Maxi-Cosi highchair is hailed as a 6-in-1 because of the many different ways your baby can comfortable sit and eat in it. It's super soft fabric is kind to young skin, is easy to clean and water-repellent too. Pick up with a whopping £50 off at Prime today.

Hauck Alpha+ Wooden Height Adjustable Highchair – £48.98 (SAVE £36.01)

Not only are there great savings to be had with this deal, but this wooden high chair offers extra value as it grows with your child, so can be used for a longer period of time. With a five-point harness, it can be easily adjusted – and has a crotch strap and bumper bar. Available in various colours.

What to consider when buying baby feeding products

“If you’re expecting a baby and hoping to breastfeed, don’t leave baby feeding equipment off your shopping list,” says GoodtoKnow consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour. “Having the basic baby feeding equipment in the cupboard is a good idea, as it means you can easily opt to express your breast milk, ask a loved one to feed your baby, and even prepare a bottle of formula if you wish, without having to send someone out shopping for the necessary items first. And if you’re planning to use formula or are already bottle-feeding your baby, Prime Day is a good time to stock up on baby feeding items. Look for deals on bigger bottles and faster flow teats as well as more expensive pieces of kit like sterilisers and bottle warmers that can help make feeding your baby even easier and more convenient.”

Car seats and carriers Amazon Prime Day UK deals

Maxi-Cosi Axiss Swiveling Toddler Car Seat – £128.95 (SAVE £70.05)

Add this swiveling toddler car seat to your basket this Amazon Prime Day – with a whopping £70 off. This superior seat has 8 different (and comfortable) recline positions and is perfect for use between 9 months and 4 years. Just remember to register this product on the Maxi-Cosi website to receive your lifetime guarantee cover.

Maxi-Cosi AxissFix Toddler Car Seat – £219 (SAVE £80)

This 360-degree swivel car seat makes getting your child in out of the car super easy. Have them rear or forward facing and adjust the height accordingly as they age, with this seat suitable for little ones from 4 months to 4 years. Nab it for £80 off now this Prime Day.